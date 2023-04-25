Ceferin would not rule out a Champions League final being held in United States

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says it is “possible” Champions League games could be played in the United States in the future (Niall Carson/PA)
Tue, 25 Apr, 2023 - 16:06
Jamie Gardner

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has hinted that a Champions League final could be played in the United States in the future.

The PA news agency reported last September that substantive talks had taken place over a four-team Super Cup being played as a season-opening event in the US from 2024, potentially featuring the champions of Major League Soccer alongside the winners of UEFA’s three men’s club competitions.

However, Ceferin hinted that the biggest game of all in European club football may be played across the Atlantic in future.

In an interview with Men In Blazers, Ceferin said it was “possible” European teams could play meaningful matches in the States, and added: “We have started to discuss about that but one year it was the World Cup, (20)24 is Euro, this year (the final) is in Istanbul, ’24 is London and ’25 is Munich and after that, let’s see. It’s possible.”

Other sports have successfully taken matches into new markets, such as the NFL playing regular-season games in London.

