City v Arsenal: The three key tactical battles

The tie to decide the destination of this year's Premier League crown?
KEY BATTLES: Manchester City's Jack Grealish and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium.

Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 07:05
Ian Winrow

Erling Haaland v Rob Holding 

It is by no means a case of stop Haaland, stop City. But there is no doubt it would help.

The Norway international’s numbers are astonishing, not least his return of 15 goals in his last eight games. And when he did miss out against Sheffield United on Saturday, Riyad Mahrez popped up with a hat-trick.

Not a great time, then, for Arsenal to be without William Saliba, arguably the Gunners’ best defender this season.

Rob Holding has deputised while the France centre-back has been sidelined for five games with a back problem during which time Arsenal have failed to keep a clean sheet and shipped seven goals in their last three outings.

That run must end if Mikel Arteta’s side are to come out on top.

Bukayo Saka v whoever plays left-back … if there even is one 

If City do have a problem position it is at left back, particularly after Guardiola allowed Joao Cancelo to leave for Bayern Munich in January.

Nathan Ake has performed well in an unfamiliar position but is expected to be missing after picking up a hamstring injury at Bayern Munich. The City manager appears to have only limited faith in Sergio Gomez so Aymeric Laporte could be asked fill the role unless Guardiola opts to throw in another tactical curveball having experimented with Bernardo Silva as an inverted left-back in the sides’ last meeting.

And if any Arsenal player is capable of exploiting any signs of vulnerability in that area it is surely Bukayo Saka.

Kevin De Bruyne v Martin Odegaard 

The meeting between the Premier League’s two outstanding playmakers has the makings of a passing masterclass.

No player in Europe’s top five leagues can match De Bruyne’s return of 23 assists in 41 appearances while Odegaard’s qualities have been evident throughout Arsenal’s outstanding campaign.

The City man is producing his best form of the season after spending some time on the bench earlier this year and being encouraged by Guardiola to do the “simple things” better.

Odegaard, meanwhile, has brought a calm authority to the Gunners with the Norway international’s leadership qualities exerting a major influence on his team-mates.

