Dion Fanning: Arsenal are just patsies in the Premier League illusion

After Arsenal’s draw against Southampton at the Emirates last Friday night, Mikel Arteta answered 11 questions in his post-match press conference. Seven of them could be filed under one broad but damning category: Are Arsenal “bottle jobs”?

Nobody came out and used the words themselves but the message was clear. Arteta was asked about the emotional state of his players. He was asked about the mental state of his players. He was asked if he was encouraging his players to “embrace the pressure” and if his players needed to be reminded that the title was still in their hands. “They want it so much”, Arteta said in response to that point which was revealing in itself.

In the build-up to Wednesday's game which will define their season against Manchester City, Arsenal’s frailties - and what is causing them - have provoked endless discussion. Helpfully Gary Neville was also on hand to provide a definition of bottling. “Too much emotion and hurrying things are signs it’s happening,” he tweeted. “Along with looking leggy, being tense in your play and making simple errors fit the description of bottling it.”

Arteta has been insistent that his side have the mental strength to win the title. As the Sky Sports website reported it, “Mikel Arteta was adamant his Arsenal players were not bottle jobs”. Last season, when Arsenal lost five of their final ten Premier League games to miss out on a Champions League place, has undoubtedly added to the sense that this is a team that can’t handle the pressure Right now, it looks as if the pressure is too much. Arsenal have thrown away leads at Liverpool and West Ham. Southampton had a two-goal advantage twice in the game at the Emirates. Injuries are hurting a team that nobody expected to challenge for the title, but bottle is the factor so many believe that is hurting them even more.

After Arsenal drew at West Ham, Neville said it would still be an “unbelievable season” if Arteta’s side finished second. Roy Keane said Neville was living in “cuckoo land” if he believed that. This season, Keane insisted, would be a failure if Arsenal blew the title from here.

When a sporting event is gripping, as this Premier League title race is, then we lose ourselves in it. In the places where they need no encouragement to ignore the wider picture, then this is a title race to be savoured. In those places, they can report that Manchester City will look to fund the signing of Jude Bellingham through player sales and it can seem like City are just another cost-conscious club. On other occasions, these pundits might, at best, do a bit of throat-clearing about the Saudi ownership of Newcastle before falling back on the cliche about what a terrific job Eddie Howe has done.

In this simple and oddly comforting world, it is just a bottle job that stands between Arsenal and the title. Even in football terms, this ignores the gap Arsenal have narrowed to lead the league this season. They will go to the Etihad with Rob Holding — few people’s idea of a Premier League-winning defender — responsible for keeping Erling Haaland quiet.

Manchester City are one of the finest teams English football has seen. They have made the most of their advantages but the nature of those advantages are too often overlooked.

Many will point out that Liverpool chased every trophy last season, but Liverpool’s response this season shows how those with more limited resources can be depleted when they try to match City.

This season, Guardiola’s side have simply gone again. They may have had moments of vulnerability, but they approach the defining weeks of the season looking like a cyclist heading to the mountain top with something in reserve while his rivals wobble and their heads sway with exhaustion.

City won the league last year despite an underwhelming debut season for Jack Grealish, signed for £100 million the previous summer. City could accommodate this introductory season for a £100m player in a way Arsenal — or most clubs — could not. Grealish was able to get used to Pep’s methods and City were still able to win another title. Grealish has been exceptional this season while Haaland, who is earning close to €1 million a week, has been a generational phenomenon.

Against this, there is an Arsenal side that leads the league despite it all. “It’s a joy to coach them,” Arteta said on Friday as he tried to put a brave face on what has been happening, but he might also have been telling the truth.

Arsenal’s season has not been a failure but a spectacular success. They could lose at the Etihad, and still finish the season with 90 points, something they have only achieved once before, during The Invincibles season of 2003/04.

Arsenal have not won a title since. As they entered the wilderness, Arsene Wenger, restricted in his own spending because of the cost of building the Emirates, expressed some dismay at how Chelsea under Roman Abramovich were changing football. “They are a financially doped club,” he said. "They have enhancement of performances through financial resources which are unlimited. For me, it's a kind of doping because it's not in any way linked to their resources," he said.

Of course, as Arsenal faltered at times under Wenger, they, too, were said to be bottling, until it became an idea that the players couldn’t escape, a self-fulfilling prophecy.

On Tuesday, this one idea again lingered around Mikel Arteta’s press conference ahead of the City game. Arteta was asked about nerves and when he talked of human errors, somebody wondered why Arsenal were making these human errors now.

The reality is that these human errors are being punished in a relentless way that has rarely been witnessed before. In the past, most teams made these human errors. City have won four out of the past five Premier League titles. Their points over the previous five seasons tell their own story — 93, 86, 81, 98, 100. This season they could finish with more than 90 points again and they may yet win the Treble.

Sport works best when it strips away illusion. Another Manchester City title would reveal the truth about the lack of competitiveness in the Premier League and may cause more people to wonder about how City have achieved this grip on the Premier League. Nobody doubts that they are led by a genius and have recruited smartly at all levels of the club.

They are also currently facing 115 charges from the Premier League in relation to alleged breaches of financial rules and it may be that a fifth title in six seasons finally makes more people wonder if state ownership of football clubs is healthy and sustainable.

Yet, if City beat Arsenal, the immediate response is unlikely to stray beyond comforting bromides. The commentary will marvel at the footballing power of Guardiola’s side and once again it may highlight the Arsenal bottle job where the pressure overwhelmed them and the strain became debilitating. Arteta and his players’ reputation will get a kicking after their season promised so much.

But the truth is Arsenal are facing overwhelming odds. They are just patsies, the latest noble challengers to take on the might of a club powered by a petro-state. Nobody should be surprised if that challenge is too much. An Arsenal title victory would be an uplifting story. It would be a triumph against daunting odds, but another Manchester City success would have the advantage of forcing people to look longer at a truth that might finally be unavoidable.