Mikel Arteta: Arsenal knew from the beginning that Manchester City were the team to beat

MIKEL Arteta has confirmed that defender William Saliba will not be involved in Arsenal's Premier League summit meeting with Man City on Wednesday night at the Etihad Stadium.

Midfielder Granit Xhaka is also a slight doubt, but the real issue is whether the French defender will play again this season.

“There’s not been any real improvement, unfortunately for him,” Arteta told media Tuesday morning. “We are still waiting, we are still hopeful but obviously, it’s another week that has gone by and he hasn’t been able to train with the team. At the moment we don’t have him, we are preparing for this game without him and obviously, the next game is probably going to be too close as well. We have to go week by week at the moment. ”

Asked to specify the problem with Saliba, the Arsenal manager added: “I’ll leave that to the doctors to explain.”

He said that Wednesday's game represented an incredible opportunity for his Arsenal players.

"We knew from the beginning, you want to win a Premier League, you have to go to Spurs and you have to beat them; you have to go to Chelsea and you have to beat them; you have to go away from home and you have to beat them. And this is what we do. And that’s why we are here. Now we have to go to City and you have to beat them.

“If you want to be champions you have to win those matches, it is as simple as that. We knew from the beginning that City was the team to beat, probably with Liverpool because of what those teams have done in the last six, seven years and they fully deserve that credit.

“We were the ones that wanted to be closing that gap as much as we possibly could, and we are toe to toe with them. We knew that we had to go to the Etihad, and we know that after that they’re going to have another five very difficult game.

“So that game is going to be really important. Is it going to define the season? The answer is no. If we win, we haven’t won the league, that’s for sure. It will shift a little bit the percentage, but five games in this league, with the games that we both have to play."