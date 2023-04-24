Republic of Ireland U21 international Andrew Moran signs new deal with Brighton and Hove Albion

The former Bray Wanderers star made his Premier League debut against Everton in January and has been named on the bench in seven other league matches.
RISING STAR: Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed that Andrew Moran has signed a new contract with the club that will run until June 2027.Pic Credit: Brighton official website. Paul Hazlewood

Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 17:35
Andrew Horgan

Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed that Andrew Moran has signed a new contract with the club that will run until June 2027.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international made his Premier League debut against Everton in January and has been named on the bench in seven other league matches.

The 19-year-old joined the Seagulls from Bray Wanderers in 2020, coming through the ranks at the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre with the under-18s before making the step up to the under-21s.

Moran has also been a regular for Shannon Ruth’s U21 team so far this campaign, scoring seven goals and claiming six assists in 17 Premier League 2 games.

Speaking about the announcement, Brighton's technical director David Weir said; “Andrew has progressed really well through the academy and has impressed Roberto as part of our first-team squad this season.

"He has worked really hard to earn this new contract and now his challenge is to break through into the team.”

Reports also suggest his clubmate and fellow Ireland native Evan Ferguson is set to pen a new deal with Brighton in the near future.

Ferguson missed Albion's penalty shoot-out defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final through injury but it is hoped the ankle issue will only see him miss a couple of weeks.

