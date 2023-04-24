Cool Rockmount claim cup glory in penalty drama after 'phenomenal effort'

Rockmount have retained the FAI Intermediate Cup for the first time in their history after beating Cockhill Celtic 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw in normal time
CUP KINGS: Rockmount players, officials, and supporters celebrate with the cup after their FAI Intermediate Cup penalty shootout win over Cockhill Celtic at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 06:50
Dylan O’ Connell

Rockmount have retained the FAI Intermediate Cup for the first time in their history after beating Cockhill Celtic 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw in normal time at the Showgrounds in Sligo.

Cian Murphy hit the fourth penalty and Cockhill missed in sudden death, and that keeps the biggest trophy that amateur football has to offer on the northside of the River Lee for the first time ever.

“I was close to a heart attack at one stage,” quipped Rockmount boss Eddie Kenny. “It’s probably hard to take in what we are after doing. Phenomenal effort from the club, from the players, from the supporters. Once again the lads dug deep. There’s no one else you want in the trenches. It’s just huge.”

The ‘Mount opened the scoring through Adam Crowley, but it was quickly cancelled out by Lee McColgan.

Cockhill Celtic showed no nerves as they dominated possession in the opening 15 minutes, and this forced the defending champions back into their own half. Rockmount comfortably dealt with everything sent their way, and they looked the more clinical of the two sides every time they broke.

Cian Murphy forced an early reflex save from Harry Doherty with a free-kick and Luke Casey poked the ball wide after Cian Leonard broke the ball down to him.

The pressure paid off with a free that Eoin Murphy sent to Crowley and he stabbed in the opener in the 17th minute.

A foul on Luke Rudden by Jason Sexton gave Cockhill Celtic a penalty and McColgan held his nerve to equalise in the 22nd minute.

There were no further goal and the added half-hour offered little, with the best attempt an effort from Stephan Duffy that hit the side netting.

Rockmount had the worst start to the shoot-out as Eoin Murphy missed, but when Cockhill had a chance to win it, Christy Fildara McLaughlin hit the ball over the bar.

Corey McBride missed the decisive penalty in sudden death, sparking celebrations from the Cork contingent.

COCKHILL CELTIC: Doherty; McLaughlin, McColgan ( Breslin 90), Doherty, McColgan, Bradley, McCarron (Duffy 102), McBride, Rudden (Adam McLoughlin 87) ( Doherty 90), Friel, McClure (Fildara McLaughlin 60).

ROCKMOUNT: O’Connell; O’Sullivan, Murphy, Crowley, Sexton (Mylod 60), Sexton, Murphy, Aherne, Leonard (Walsh 78), Broderick (Courtney 82), Casey. 

Referee: John McCarthy.

