Manchester United show the mental resolve needed to win trophies

One trophy already in the Old Trafford cabinet, an FA Cup final to look forward to against the noisy neighbours (with a chance of denying them the treble) and holding all the aces in the race for the Champions League. It may have required an agonising penalty shoot-out to get there, but now is the right to time to stop measuring weekly whether Erik ten Hag is improving Manchester United.

Memories of a miserable Europa League semi-final defeat in Seville were wiped out by a victory over Brighton that showed real mettle and, despite accusations to the contrary, proved this United team really do have the desire to win trophies.

Such is the stature of the club that analysing and tracking their progress has become a footballing obsession.

But what metrics do you use? A simple list of stats which tell you that Erik ten Hag is winning more matches than his predecessor and scoring more goals? Or do you rely on the league table, the ultimate indicator of success? Or maybe you focus on a gut feeling?

Whichever you choose, it isn’t normally enough because United are not a normal club or a normal team. They are the biggest and most prestigious in English football, a club which for most people born before Alex Ferguson won his first Old Trafford title in 1993, have built a reputation, despite the frustration of the last few years, that places them above everyone else.

“We’ve seen it all, we’ve won the lot, and we’re never going to stop,” is what United fans sing on the terraces, and it means that any metrics you use to judge them have to be adjusted.

That’s why this hard-earned victory at Wembley is so significant, because in future it may allow ten Hag a little more breathing room in the never-ending debate. It shows the desire for trophies is still there.

Every time United lose, the hyperbole of tragedy is almost impossible for journalists, pundits and fans alike to resist.

Reports on the battering at Brentford, the humiliation at Liverpool, last week’s misery in Seville all were greeted, understandably, by reams of reaction which suggested this was another horrendous low for Manchester United, and proof that even ten Hag, who appears so confident and capable, may not be good enough to revive them.

This victory, which sent United into the FA Cup final after a nerve-wracking shoot-out won by Victor Lindelof in front of the Brighton end, proves that metric wrong and suggests ten Hag’s achievements are real.

There are stats to back that up, if you need them, because in his first 50 games at United, the Dutchman had a win ratio of 70% - the highest of any United manager in history. He won 35 of them, including 23 wins out of 29 at Old Trafford, featuring victories against Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham and Barcelona.

There are still inexplicable glitches when United’s energy and mentality seems to dramatically disappear – nobody can deny that – but when they focus and play well, they are a long way ahead of the teams which failed so miserably under Ralf Rangnick, Ole Gunnar Solskjaear, and Louis van Gaal.

When this United team keep the ball they move it quickly, one touch and go, and when they get it right it can be a joy to watch. Players such as Casemiro, Fernandes and Eriksen have upped the quality (as well as the service to Marcus Rashford) and it is only a lack of an out-and-out striker, and a weakness in central defence, that holds them back.

They successfully disrupted Brighton’s slick passing at Wembley, which destroyed Chelsea last week (and many teams before that) and their defence was impressive.

Despite missing midweek villain Harry Maguire and with Luke Shaw as emergency centre-back, they were focused and organised, and even goalkeeper David De Gea – whose blunders cost them dearly in Seville – was at his best, denying Alexis MacAllister, Julio Enciso and Solly March (twice) as Brighton found extra gears. And then there was an incredible extra-time foot in to deny Mitoma what looked a certain winner.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was outstanding, too, in a defensive battle against the Japan international, and there were chances created up front – not least Rashford's injury-time effort which was so well saved by Robert Sanchez.

Most importantly, the energy, fight, determination and organisation which was so badly missing in Spain was back with a bang, which says a lot about ten Hag’s ability to re-set after disappointment. He also knows now that when it comes to a penalty shoot-out, his side has the mental strength to win it. How important could that be back here against Manchester City on June 3?