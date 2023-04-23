Rockmount retain FAI Intermediate Cup with dramatic penalty shootout win 

Rockmount 1-1 Cockhill Celtic (Rockmount win 4-3 on penalties)

Rockmount have retained the FAI Intermediate Cup for the first time in their history after beating Cockhill Celtic 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw in normal time at the Showgrounds in Sligo.

Cian Murphy hit the fourth penalty and Cockhill missed in sudden death, and that keeps the biggest trophy that amateur football has to offer on the north-side of the River Lee for the first time ever.

The 'Mount opened the scoring through Adam Crowley, but it was quickly cancelled out by Lee McColgan.

Cockhill Celtic showed no nerves as they dominated possession in the opening fifteen minutes, and this forced the defending champions back into their own half. Rockmount comfortably dealt with everything sent their way, and they looked the more clinical of the two sides every time they broke.

Cian Murphy forced an early reflex save from Harry Doherty with a free-kick and Luke Casey poked the ball narrowly wide after Cian Leonard broke the ball down to him.

This paid off with a free that Eoin Murphy sent to Crowley and he stabbed in the opening goal in the 17th minute.

A foul on Luke Rudden by Jason Sexton gave Cockhill Celtic a penalty and McColgan held his nerve to equalise in the 22nd minute.

JOB DONE: Eoin Murphy of Rockmount AFC. Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Things petered out after this and extra-time was needed. The added half-hour offered little, with the best attempt being an effort from Stephan Duffy that hit the side netting.

Rockmount had the worst start to the shoot-out as Eoin Murphy missed, but when Cockhill had an opportunity to win it, Christy Fildara McLaughlin hit the ball over the bar.

Corey McBride missed the decisive penalty during sudden death, and that crowned Rockmount Intermediate Cup champions for 2023.

Cockhill Celtic: Harry Doherty; Lee McLaughlin, Lee McColgan (Jason Breslin 90), Peter Doherty, Oisin McColgan, James Bradley, Adam McCarron, Corey McBride, Luke Rudden (Adam McLoughlin 87) (Daniel Doherty 90), Garbhan Friel, Fionn McClure (Christy Fildara McLaughlin 60).

Rockmount: Brendan O’Connell; Jack O’Sullivan, Cian Murphy, Adam Crowley, Jason Sexton (Adam Mylod 60), Hughie Sexton, Eoin Murphy, Danny Aherne, Cian Leonard (Bradley Walsh 78), Nathan Broderick (Jake Courtney 82), Luke Casey.

Referee: John McCarthy