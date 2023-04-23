Rampant Newcastle hit sorry Spurs for six

Newcastle 6 Tottenham Hotspur 1

Cristian Stellini clearly felt switching to an unfamiliar back four was the best option to stifle Newcastle. As cunning plans go, Blackadder's Baldrick has nothing on the beleaguered Italian.

When, just over 20 minutes in, the acting head coach admitted defeat in what quickly proved to be a tactical disasterclass, his side were five goals down and on the wrong end of one of the most astonishing first quarters of any match the Premier League has ever seen.

Tottenham have now fallen six points behind their rivals for a Champions League place, the Geordies climbing to third with a game in hand on Sunday's prey.

It's a fair schlep from the capital to Tyneside that necessitated an early start for their 2,000 or so travelling fans. Having spent several hours making the trek north, many of them had left 10 minutes after kick-off, by which time their sometimes world-beating, often panel-beating heroes were three in arrears with yet more punishment to come.

By the time Stellini shoved a distinctly reticent-looking Davinson Sanchez into the fray to revert to a five-man back line, it was a tacit admission of a coaching blunder of epic proportions. Stable door, bolted, horse, anyone?

This capitulation wasn't just down to the hapless stand-in coach. No tactics in the world can cover for players who were an embarrassment to the club, and substandard in just about every way. They lacked energy, purpose, fight and any semblance of professionalism.

The hosts took full advantage to leave St James' Park in a state of ecstatic disbelief. The only surprise was that this wasn't the fastest five-goal blitz the Premier League has ever witnessed, coming in at three minutes slower than when Manchester City achieved the feat against Watford four years ago. Come on Newcastle, catch up.

It was nevertheless a breathtaking passage of play those fortunate enough here to witness it will never forget. Two, six, nine, 19, 21.

There were almost as many minutes where Newcastle scored as when they didn't, Jacob Murphy following up to break the deadlock from a narrow angle just 61 seconds in after Joelinton had been escorted into the area by four back-tracking defenders who appeared intent on not getting anywhere near the Brazilian as he unleashed a low shot on goal.

Joelinton added the second shortly afterwards, Pedro Porro and Cristian Romero culpable as both stopped to allow the South American to run onto Fabian Schar's crossfield pass to round Hugo Lloris and slot the ball home.

Murphy, who had scored one in 70 previous games, made his personal tally two in seven minutes with a swerving long-range effort that Lloris simply watched fly past him into the bottom corner. There were less than 10 minutes on the clock and unsurprisingly, it was the first time Spurs had conceded three inside such a short timespan from the outset of a Premier League match.

Harry Kane missed a good chance to reduce the arrears when he fired wastefully wide as Spurs kept it tight for the relative eternity of 10 minutes before underlining their ineptitude by shipping another two in as many minutes.

Both were scored by Alexander Isak, the first expertly drilled home from an exquisite 40-yard outside of the foot pass by Joe Willock, the second also nestling clinically in the corner from Sean Longstaff's neat cut-back.

Inevitably, the second-half couldn't live up to the high-octane nature of the first, and it was more of an exercise for the hosts in resting key personnel for sterner tests to come. It was one of those days where even those came off for Eddie Howe, Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson combining for the latter to poke the sixth home from close range barely a minute after the pair had entered the fray.

It restored the five-goal advantage after Harry Kane's self-crafted consolation four minutes into the second-half. Running onto a Pierre-Emil Hojbjerg pass down the left, Kane beat Schar to find the bottom corner with a fine left-foot effort. The reaction was predictably muted. Never has the Tottenham skipper scored a goal so good, but celebrated so little.

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope 7; Trippier 8 (Manquillo 70, ), Schar 8 (Lascelles 74, 7), Botman 7, Burn 7; S Longstaff 7, Guimaraes 7 (Gordon 70, 6), Willock 8; Murphy 9 (Almiron 66, 7), Isak 9 (Wilson 66, 8), Joelinton 9.

Tottenham (4-3-3): Lloris 0 (Forster 46, 4); Porro 0, Romero 0, Dier 0, Perisic 0; Sarr 2 (Sanchez 24, 2), Skipp 2, Hojbjerg 2; Kulusevski 2 (Danjuma 72, 2), Kane 5, S Heung-min 2 (Richarlison 83, 2).

Referee: David Coote.