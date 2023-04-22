Davis salvages a point for Bray 

SSE Airtricity First Division

Longford Town 1 Bray Wanderers 1

Conor Davis came off the bench to deny his former club and salvage a point for Bray.

Longford looked set for only their third SSE Airtricity First Division win of the season after Joshua Giurgi had given them an earlier lead on Saturday evening at a wet Bishopsgate.

The same player was then denied a late winner in injury time by the crossbar.

Substitute Davis claimed his first league goal for the Wicklow side in the 80th minute when he swivelled to finish off Ben Feeney’s centre with a fine half-volley from 12 yards.

The match went ahead after a preliminary pitch inspection then a follow-up after the rain that fell in the area before kick-off. That meant the pitch cut-up badly as the contest wore on.

The Midlanders alternated from their 2-1 home loss last week to Wexford with four changes with Aaron Walsh, Adam Verdon, Gary Armstrong and former Wanderer Darragh Lynch all coming into their starting XI.

The Seasiders also made three changes from their defeat to leaders Galway with goalkeeper Stephen McGuinness and attacker Ger Shortt coming in while ex-Town player Darren Craven made his first full start in over 12 months.

The Red and Blacks hit the front after ten minutes. Gary Armstrong sprayed play wide right. Shane Elworthy crossed low with Giurgi slotting in low first time from ten yards.

The ‘Town almost won it in the fourth minute of the stoppage time.

From Sam Verdon’s free, the ball rebounded to Giurgi whose effort crashed back off the bar. The ball rebounded before Mohammed Boudiaf who scuffed wide close in with the goal at his mercy.

LONGFORD TOWN: Brady; Elworthy, Walsh (Serdeniuk 28), Byrne, O'Connor; Verdon, Armstrong; Campbell (Boudiaf 74), Dervin, Lynch (Ibrahim 84); Giurgi.

BRAY WANDERERS: McGuinness; Murphy, Hudson, Omorehiomwan, Massey; Almirall (Donohue 76), Power; Feeney, Craven (Lovic 76), Shortt (Davis 60), Walker (Lyons 45).

Referee: Michael Connolly