Ten-man Toffees hold out for point  but fall into dropzone

Premier League: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

SEAN Dyche’s Everton side held out for a draw after losing Mason Holgate to an 80th-minute red card but as valuable as this point may yet prove to be, however, it did not prevent them dropping into the bottom three.

Leicester’s defeat of Wolves ensured they moved above the Toffees who lacked the cutting edge to claim what would have been only their second away win of the season, despite the return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin for the first time since early February.

The forward came closest to scoring for the visitors and offered a display that underlined how important he will be in the remainder of the run-in. In the end, though, it was Everton’s defensive resolve that saw them through as they held on in the face of late Palace pressure after Holgate had collected a second yellow card for a foul on Jordan Ayew.

Results last weekend only worsened Everton’s position towards the foot of the table and after back to back defeats, Dyche was anxious for his side to regain some kind of momentum in their fight to stay out of the bottom.

The opening 45 minutes, however, highlighted why they remain in danger with the visitors offering only a limited threat against a Palace side buoyed by a sequence of three successive wins since Roy Hodgson returned to take interim charge.

That run had lifted Palace towards mid-table and eased their own relegation concerns and there was a relaxed air to their approach. Everton, meanwhile, betrayed the signs of nerves expected from a side fighting to stay up.

An early Michael Olise free-kick was headed over by Jordan Ayew when the Palace striker should have found the target but that was a rare opportunity in a dull first half. Dyche’s side were committed but struggled to create openings up front and there only scoring attempts came from outside the box.

Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi tested Sam Johnstone with a well struck volley after a half-clearance and Calvert-Lewin and Dwight McNeil also drew saves from the Palace keeper.

Dyche could be satisfied his side had grown into the match as the first half progressed but they were almost caught out early in the second period when Eberechi Eze moved on to Tyrick Mitchell’s floated ball forward before expertly lobbing Jordan Pickford only for the effort to be ruled out for offside.

Everton responded by creating their best chance of the match. Calvert-Lewin had troubled Palace centre-backs Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen all game and he forced Andersen into a poor clearing header before collecting a pass from Iwobi. The forward found space after a clever turn before shooting narrowly wide.

That proved to be the visitors’ last real chance as Palace began to dominate in the later stages, particularly after Holgate tripped Ayew to collect a second yellow card. Everton stood firm though, to hold on to a valuable point.

CRYSTAL PALACE (4-3-3): Johnstone 6; Ward 6, Andersen 6, Guehi 6, Mitchell 7; Eze 7, Doucoure 6 (Milivojevic 78, 6), Schlupp 6 (Hughes 70, 6); Olise 8, Edouard 5 (Mateta 70, 6), Ayew 7.

Subs not used: Guaita, Tomkins, Lokonga, McArthur, Richards, Riedewald.

EVERTON (4-4-1-1): Pickford 7; Holgate 5, Keane 7, Tarkowski 6, Mykolenko 6; Gray 6 (Godfrey 82, 6), Garner 7, Gueye 6, McNeil 6; Iwobi 6; Calvert-Lewin 7 (Maupay 90, 6).

Subs not used: Begovic, Lonergan, Patterson, Mina, Davies, Coady, Simms.

Referee: John Brooks 5