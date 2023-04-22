Luiz leveller keeps Villa hopes of Europe alive

Premier League: Brentford 1 Aston Villa 1

A LATE Douglas Luiz equaliser may have earned Aston Villa only a point at Brentford, but it maintained the spring momentum that has them still dreaming of European football next season.

Luiz steered the ball home after a Lucas Digne cross had reached Emiliano Buendia, who maintained his composure to set up Luiz at the second attempt.

It means that Villa are now unbeaten in nine games, winning seven. They might even have snatched victory in the final moments of injury time when Ollie Watkins threw his head at a cross that was destined for Buendia, only to skew his header over the bar.

That would have been unjust on Brentford whose recent form has been on the opposite trajectory since their last win in mid-March.

For Thomas Frank’s side, European hopes have been replaced by the consolation of trying to hang onto their place in the top half of the Premier League table.

Ivan Toney had given them a 65th-minute lead when he stole in at the far post to convert Bryan Mbeumo’s inviting cross for his 20th goal of the season.

What Toney’s strike also showed was how much Brentford will miss him if he is, as expected, handed an extended ban by the FA for betting offences.

A lukewarm first half was notable only for the manner in which John McGinn stood out for the visitors with his vision and moments of impudence, while Toney almost forced an effort past Emiliano Martinez.

Early in the second period, Schade’s header as he sprang the Villa offside trap was pushed out sideways by Villa’s substitute goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

Schade was first to the ball, but his speed of foot was not matched by that of his mind as he panicked and hacked his shot wide of an open goal.

Toney then clipped the ball intelligently between defenders and bouncing into the path of Mbeumo, who lifted his half-volley high over the bar.

The combination worked perfectly four minutes later. This time it was Mbeumo who delivered a swinging cross left-footed from the right wing for Toney to steal in at the far post and meet it with his own half-volley, one that was hard and true to send the ball between Olsen’s legs.

Unai Emery’s side had looked tepid up to that point, a stark contrast to their sparkling springtime force and will be grateful to escape with a point that may yet prove vital come the end of May.

BRENTFORD (4-3-3): Raya 6; Hickey 7, Pinnock 7, Mee 7, Henry 6; Jensen 7 (Dasilva 90, 6) , Norgaard 6 (Onyeka 46, 7), Janelt 6 (Damsgaard 75, 6); Mbeumo 6, Toney 7, Schade 6 (Wissa 75, 6))

Subs not used: Cox, Zanka, Roerslev, Ghoddos, Baptiste

ASTON VILLA (4-2-3-1): Martinez 7 (Olsen 46, 5); Young 6 (Chambers 66, 6), Konsa 6, Mings 6, Moreno 7 (Digne 66, 6); Dendoncker 6 (Traore 66, 6), Luiz 7; McGinn 8, Buendia 7, Ramsey 6; Watkins 5

Subs not used: Sinisalo, Carlos, Duran, Revan, Patterson

Referee: Michael Salisbury