Jack Byrne cuts a frustrated figure after Shamrock Rovers halt MLS move to Charlotte

“That’s the club’s decision and we move on. It is what it is,” said the playmaker on Friday night.
Jack Byrne cuts a frustrated figure after Shamrock Rovers halt MLS move to Charlotte

STAYING PUT: SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, Richmond Park, Dublin 21/4/2023

Sat, 22 Apr, 2023 - 12:16
John Fallon

Another Dublin derby win and another step towards a Shamrock Rovers four-in-a-row but Jack Byrne’s demeanor spoke of a man with lots on his mind.

All eyes at St Patrick’s Athletic’s Richmond Park on Friday were on the Hoops' talisman towards the end of a week in which MLS side Charlotte gradually upped their interest before Monday.

That is not only Byrne’s 27th birthday but the deadline for incoming US transfers.

Despite the midfielder making up his mind that this was the move for him, a reluctance by employers to sell their playmaker a quarter way into a season that will peak in the summer with Champions League involvement scuppered the switch.

Byrne belied the midweek distraction to produce another stellar performance in the 2-0 win, yet speaking afterwards the clues of frustration were apparent.

“I’m in the game long enough to know when there’s a bid, it’s between the two clubs to sort out,” said the Ireland international.

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, Richmond Park, Dublin 21/4/2023
SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, Richmond Park, Dublin 21/4/2023

“They (Charlotte) didn’t reach a valuation that Shamrock Rovers felt was acceptable so I’m here till the end of the season and I’ll give my all to the club.

“I first found about the interest when they made the first bid last week. The MLS is on the Sky Sports all the time, so of course I watched the games.

“I had watched a few of Atlanta games when Jake (Mulraney) was out there because he’s a mate.

“That’s the club’s decision and we move on. It is what it is.” Rovers have grounded his American dream for now but it may cost them a fee unless they cash in when the next transfer window opens in July.

As the player now appears to have no intention of accepting a contract renewal currently being tabled by the club, he can depart from free when his deal expires in November.

“It’s been a mad couple of days and we haven’t been speaking about that (contract) anyway,” added Byrne.

“I’m delighted to be playing football. I love playing here with my teammates. Pat’s away, a Dublin derby, is always a brilliant occasion and it’s not often we come here and win 2-0.”

Rovers boss Stephen Bradley indicated it would have taken a superior bid to the final Charlotte proposal – believed to a €500,000 package in staggered payments – for his board to budge.

Sourcing a replacement as the Hoops recover from a slow start to mount a four-in-row tilt and prepare for Europe rendered it undesirable for the manager.

“From the off, the board weren’t moving and I think Jack respected that,” explained Bradley.

“We asked Jack to respect our contract, which he did and we’ve got to respect that Jack can easily stay here until November and then walk out of the door for free. If that happens you can only thank him for what he has done. You make these decisions with your eyes open.”

More in this section

Manchester Training Session - City Football Academy - Tuesday 18th April Twenty’s plenty as Pep Guardiola keeps Man City training short before cup clash
Wexford v Finn Harps - SSE Airtricity Men's First Division Own goal hands Finn Harps the spoils in Wexford
Manchester United v Sevilla - UEFA Europa League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Old Trafford Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United must learn to fight back during games
<p>TITLE SHOWDOWN: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta saw his side draw with Southampton (John Walton/PA).</p>

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta ‘can’t wait’ for title showdown with Manchester City

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd