Julian Nagelsmann drops out of Chelsea race

Mauricio Pochettino is the new front-runner for the Chelsea job after Julian Nagelsmann dropped out of the running. The process to find a permanent successor to Graham Potter is continuing but the former Tottenham manager Pochettino, who has been out of work since leaving Paris Saint-Germain last summer, has impressed in talks with the Stamford Bridge hierarchy this week.

Pochettino has heard his name sung by match-going Spurs fans in recent weeks, with the north London club also hunting for a manager after the dismissal of Antonio Conte on 26 March. The Argentinian would be a popular reappointment but the board have, as yet, made no serious approach.

Pochettino, who could be of interest to Real Madrid if they were to part company with Carlo Ancelotti, was a contender to replace Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea at the start of the season only for them to choose Potter.

Nagelsmann – sacked by Bayern Munich on 24 March – has also had talks with Chelsea; he had been prominent on a shortlist that includes Vincent Kompany, who has guided Burnley to promotion from the Championship. But Nagelsmann has now decided to withdraw from contention.

Talks were also held with the former Spain and Barcelona manager Luis Enrique but he is also out of the running. Chelsea are taking their time with the process after appointing Frank Lampard as interim manager until the end of the season.

Tuchel has gone on to take over from Nagelsmann at Bayern, who have completed their move for the Chelsea coach Anthony Barry. Nagelsmann had made a positive impression during a meeting with Chelsea’s sporting directors, Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, last week and had support from the co-owner Behdad Eghbali.

Meanwhile, Tottenham acting head coach Cristian Stellini has expressed his hope that Fabio Paratici will return to football in the future and insisted everyone deserves a second chance.

Paratici resigned from his role as managing director of football at Spurs on Friday morning after his appeal against a 30-month ban from the sport was upheld on Thursday.

While the Sports Guarantee Panel at the Italian National Olympic Committee accepted Juventus' appeal against their 15-point deduction for allegations of false accounting and have ordered a new trial, Paratici's two-and-a-half-year suspension by the FIGC Court of Appeal remains.

The Italian had already temporarily stepped away from his duties at Spurs on March 31 when FIFA extended his ban globally but he has now officially departed the Premier League club.

“He’s a man who works with passion. I hope for him (to come back),” Stellini said ahead of Sunday's trip to top-four rivals Newcastle.

“I am very close to him on a human level and I hope for him he will be back but it’s not my decision, it’s the decision of Fabio. Also, the judgment is not finished.

“He could come back. I think also the judgment is not finished. There is another part of the case and he has to wait and do his best to come back soon.

“All people deserve to have a second chance in their life. This is important for everyone but you have to work hard and be the best possible you can.”

Guardian and PA