Cobh and Treaty play out 1-1 draw

Cobh Ramblers 1 Treaty United 1

Cobh Ramblers made it three without a win at St. Colman’s Park on Friday night, as their Munster derby with Treaty United ended in a draw.

It was the hosts who started strongly, taking an early lead as Darragh O’Sullivan Connell’s long throw slipped through the Treaty defenders, falling to Jack Doherty, who finished excellently on the half-volley to net his seventh of the season with just 2 minutes of time elapsed.

Cobh held onto their early advantage and looked the better of the two sides, but Treaty got back into the game in the 19th minute, as Colin Conroy scored a brilliant volley, directing his effort into the bottom right corner. Steacy, despite his touch, couldn’t keep it out and it hit the post as it bounced in.

Treaty kept up the pace, and when Cobh failed to properly deal with a United corner on the eve of half-time, the ball fell to Success Edogun, but the United striker fired over.

Needing a better second 45, Ramblers came out with more intensity, and were nearly rewarded for it five minutes later, as Claudio Osorio played a good ball over the top to Wilson Waweru, but his effort was well saved by Shane Hallahan.

The visitors almost took the lead in the 53rd minute, as Steacy’s excellent save fell to Treaty’s Alec Byrne, who smashed his effort over from just the edge of the six-yard box.

By the full time whistle the sides still couldn’t be separated, despite both teams battling hard and having countless half chances throughout the encounter.

COBH RAMBLERS: Steacy; Eguabor (Hegarty 80), Frahill, Lyons, Waweru, Phillips (Abbott 22 inj), Doherty, O’Sullivan Connell, Osorio (O’Leary 64), Kargbo (Hegarty 80), Holland (O’Brien 80).

TREATY UNITED: Hallahan; O’Riordan, Devitt, O’Donnell, Barry, Byrne, Edogun, George (Coughlan 86), Christopher, Spain, Conroy.

Referee: R Matthews.