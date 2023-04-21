Arsenal's title hopes suffer another dent despite late draw with Southampton

ARSENAL 3-3 SOUTHAMPTON

A freaky Friday night if ever there was one as the Premier League's rock bottom club came within a minute of shocking the title leaders and pulling off the biggest upset of the season. Goals from Carlos Alcaraz, Theo Walcott and Duje Caleta-Car outweighed a Gabriel Martinelli effort with 88 minutes gone, Then Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka hit back for Arsenal to set up a dramatic finale.

It all means Southampton stay bottom, three points from safety, and just about gives Arsenal a sniff of a title hope at the top.

Second-place Manchester City will have been celebrating either way as they are now just five points behind with TWO games in hand ahead of their top-of the-table clash at the Etihad on Wednesday night. Nothing but an Arsenal win will do there now. And after throwing away convincing leads against Liverpool and West Ham to draw two matches before this third dramatic tie, it would be a shock on a par with this match if they pulled it off.

Freaky does not begin to describe the drama and nervy atmosphere. Southampton manager Ruben Selles took a leaf out of the tactics book of south coast rivals Bournemouth by going straight into all out attack mode and getting a shock goal inside the first minute.

Keeper Aaron Ramsdale passed out from the back straight to Alcaraz, who fired the ball straight back past the Arsenal keeper, who managed to tip the ball on to a post as it flew in. No chance of Arsenal throwing away a two-goal lead this time.

Arsenal responded as one would expect, by getting the ball forward as quickly as possible, Gabriel Martinelli a regular threat from the left wing. Also trying to make his mark, albeit with less success, was Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira, a surprise late replacement for the unwell Granit Xhaka.

What was less predictable was Walcott doubling Southampton's lead with only 14 minutes gone. A huge hole opened up between Arsenal's defence and midfield allowing the darting former Arsenal man to finish with a tidy right foot finish.

Now Saints really had a lead to defend and they packed their area and took an age over every throw-in and dead ball as to be expected in such a situation.

Not many defences could have coped with Arsenal's response four minutes later as Odegaard sprung Saka on the right and the England man pulled the ball back from the byline for Martinelli to volley in with his supposedly weaker right foot. What a way to score his 15th of the season.

The Arsenal fans reacted as if they were in front, but only a reflex save from Ramsdale denied Alcaraz his second and Southampton's third. Whatever Arsenal do this season, they cannot be accused of failing to entertain – at both ends of the pitch.

Next to have the crowd on their feet was no-nonsense Southampton defender Jan Bednarek, who took a terrible tumble from an accidental challenge with Martinelli. The Pole also took an age to get to his feet following treatment and then argued with medical staff as they insisted he could not play on.

That, and Southampton's time-wasting, pushed referee Simon Hooper to add an impressive seven minutes of added time at the end of the first half. It was enough for Arsenal to create good chances for Gabriel, Jesus (twice) and Ben White, who had a header wondrously cleared off the line by Alcaraz. What an influential first half for the young Argentine.

A few looks of surprise, certainly in the press box, greeted the return of the sides for the second half with the misfiring Vieira still on for Arsenal and attacker Alcaraz off for defender Lyanco for Southampton. Big tactical calls by both managers ahead of a huge 45 minutes for their clubs.

Why it took another 11 minutes for Arteta to realise he needed to replace Vieira with Leandro Trossard will forever remain a mystery. Just as was referee Hooper's tolerance of keeper Gavin Bazunu's masterful time-wasting. Ramsdale would have no doubt done the same had the situation been reversed.

But just as Arsenal upped the pressure on the Southampton goal, they conceded a corner at the other end and suddenly found themselves 3-1 down with just over 20 minutes to go. A James Ward-Prowse corner was flicked on at the near post by Armel Bella-Kotchap and substitute defender Caleta-Car headed in unmarked and unchallenged at the other post.

Striker Eddie Nketiah came on as Arteta desperately tried to salvage something from this horror show – the first time in their long histories the two clubs have faced each other in a Friday night fixture.

Arteta had discussed revenge for his side's unexpected draw in their match away at St Mary's back in October, but how hopelessly wrong he was.

They seemed to have run out of steam and ideas as the clock and their title hopes ticked away. But the crowd stood behind them amid the 'ole' chants from the visiting fans.

Odegaard's sumptuous left foot strike with two minutes to go changed that mood in a flash and the stadium literally was shaking when Saka levelled in the 90th.

Up went the sign for eight added minutes and yet another Arsenal great escape was up for grabs. Trossard looked to have done it when he shaved the cross bar, but even a point at this stage would have felt like a win of sorts.

The Arsenal players almost all slumped to their knees in disappointment at the end and the crowd was eerily quiet. It has been a remarkable season following this club’s fortunes and now they have only six more matches to enjoy and endure.

Arsenal: Ramsdale 5; White 6, Gabriel 5, Holding 6, Zinchenko 6; Odegaard 6, Partey 6, Vieira 5 (Trossard 56); Saka 6, Jesus 6, Martinelli 8 (Nelson 85).

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Kiwior, Jorginho, Nelson, Walters.

Southampton: Bazunu 6; Walker-Peters 6, Bednarek 6 (Caleta-Car 41), Bella-Kotchap 6, Perraud 6; Walcott 7 (Sulemana 77), Ward-Prowse 6, Lavia 6 (Diallo 88), Elyounoussi 6; Alcaraz 8 (Lyanco 45), A. Armstrong 6 (Onuachu 77).

Subs: McCarthy, Aribo, Orsic, S. Armstrong.

Ref: Simon Hoopper 6,