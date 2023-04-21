Kerry FC trouble league leaders but Galway come good

Kerry FC 1 Galway Utd 4

Galway United continued their relentless progress towards promotion with a deserved win over Kerry FC at Mounthawk Park that maintains their one hundred percent record. It was, though, a much-improved performance for the home side who lost away to Galway United 9-1 earlier in the season.

Kerry actually took a shock 1-0 lead before half-time but the visitors showed their pedigree in the second-half.

After a scrappy opening, United created an early chance when Stephen Walsh crossed and Robert Slevin got his head to it but Wayne Guthrie saved under his crossbar. Kerry FC countered. Ronan Teahan found Sean McGrath and he unleashed a terrific shot that forced Galway keeper Brendan Clarke to make a flying save.

Kerry FC then enjoyed a decent spell of possession and the league leaders were not enjoying the physicality of the home side who were roared on by their fanatical supporters. Sean McGrath then whipped a dangerous ball across the Galway box but Ryan Kelliher wasn’t able to reach it.

Galway Utd then created a couple of half-chances from free-kicks and corners with Kerry FC defender Samuel Aladesanusi clearing a dangerous corner that deceived keeper Wayne Guthrie. The visitors were now on top and Kerry FC picked up two yellow cards when Ronan Teahan was booked for a late tackle and Wayne Guthrie for time wasting.

Then Kerry FC took a sensational lead in the 40th minute when Sean McGrath forced Colm Horgan to concede a corner on the left. Leo Gaxha and Sean McGrath played a neat one-two before Gaxha’s cross was met by Ray Kelliher who powered a header past Clark.

Kerry’s joy was short-lived when a long ball from McCormack saw Wayne Guthrie caught in no-man’s land and David Hurley powered a header past the stranded keeper in the first added minute of three to leave it 1-1 at the break.

Galway hit the bar in the 47th minute through David Hurley but the visitors took a 2-1 lead a minute later when Maurice Nugent played Stephen Walsh who gave Guthrie no chance with a powerful finish.

The leaders struck again in the 58th minute. This time it was Colm Horgan who unleashed an unstoppable low shot to the bottom corner. Matters did not improve for the home side when they fell 4-1 behind after David Hurley’s cross was headed home by Stephen Walsh climbing highest over a defender.

Kerry FC: Wayne Guthrie; Sean Kennedy ( Nathan Gleeson 67), Samuel Aladesanusi, Kevin Williams, Jonathon Hanafin (Matt Keane 72), Rob Vasiu; Cian Barrett, Ronan Teahan (Cian Brosnan 82); Sean Kennedy (Sean O’Connell 67), Leo Gaxha, Ryan Kelliher (Trpimir Vrljicak 67).

Galway United: Brendan Clarke; Colm Horgan (Evan O’Connor 81), Robert Slevin, Killian Brouder, Maurice Nugent; Vincent Borden ( Rob Manley 75) , Conor McCormack (Miki Roe 75), Edward McCarthy ( Darran Clarke 67), David Hurley, Francely Lomboto (Ronan Manning 67), Stephen Walsh .

Referee: Daniel Murphy.