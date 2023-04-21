Own goal hands Finn Harps the spoils in Wexford

Wexford FC 0 Finn Harps 1

An own-goal six minutes from the end handed Finn Harps three vital points at the expense of Wexford FC in this lacklustre Division 1 game played at Ferrycarrig Park.

Level at half-time this was a game in which neither side could impose themselves. It lacked any real quality, with poor decision making, misdirected passes, and little goalmouth action.

Neither side looked like creating many chances, and you could sense it might take something special to break the deadlock.

Visiting Finn Harps had the better of the early exchanges, creating successive corner kicks after five minutes that were capably dealt with by the home defence.

However after ten minutes they were gifted a real goal-scoring opportunity when home keeper Noel Heffernan saw his attempted clearance intercepted by Daniel Okqwute but his lob back over the keeper agonisingly went the wrong side of the post.

Wexford were struggling up front with a couple of long-range efforts going wide but they failed to trouble Tim Oliver Hiemer in the visiting goal, so it was no surprise to see the sides go in 0-0 at the interval.

Wexford came close to taking the lead seven minutes into the second-half when Kian Corbally got his head to a Aaron Dobbs free kick but keeper Hiemer pulled off a fine save to deny the home side.

But the game continued as a slow, torrid affair so it was not surprising to see that both sides were languishing in the bottom half of the table.

As the half progressed Harps came more into the game forcing successive corner kicks that failed to secure a break through.

Both sides spent a lot of energy, but still the game lacked real quality as the sides struggled to create a breakthrough, but the game not surprisingly, was decided six minutes from the end when a Shane McGonagle cross broke in a crowded goalmouth rebounding to the net off a home defender.

Wexford FC: Heffernan, Lynch (C Levingston 69) Douglas, Boyle, Dobbs, Hanratty, Crawford, Piper, Corbally, Webb, Doran.

Finn Harps: Heimer, Baba, Flood, Filip D Silva Harris (Mashigo 69), Keogh, Jordan, McMonagle, Farrar, Okqwute (O'Donnell 80), Rainey.

Referee: Declan Toland.