Robbie Keane named on UEFA's 24-person Football Board

Robbie Keane has been included by UEFA on a new 24-person Football Board to act as an advisory body on matters to their executive committee.

Keane, who scored 68 goals in his 146 games for Ireland, will be in familiar company when the collective meets first on Monday at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Former teammates Rio Ferdinand and Gareth Bale are amongst the brains’ trust, “selected based on their outstanding club or national team football achievements, impeccable international reputation and extensive experience.”

Keane’s manager during his ill-fated brief six-month spell at Liverpool in 2008 - Rafa Benitez - also accepted an invite.

The agenda for the first of the annual meetings on Monday foresees discussions on refereeing matters, such as the UEFA line of intervention, VAR, handball and player behaviour, and competition and medical football issues.

This eminent advisory body, approved by the UEFA Executive Committee at its last meeting in Lisbon earlier this month, is designed to give an institutional yet independent voice of experience and expertise on fundamental football-related topics, including the Laws of the Game, refereeing, match calendar, elite youth development and players well-being.

"UEFA is delighted to see that the very ones who have shaped the game's history with their talents and philosophy through decades are gathered again around our common goal - to protect the game of football and its essential values. As we always say: Football first!" UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said.

The members of the UEFA Football Board are:

José Mourinho, Portugal

Carlo Ancelotti, Italy

Zinedine Zidane, France

Paolo Maldini, Italy

Fabio Capello, Italy

Javier Zanetti, Argentina

Luís Figo, Portugal

Philipp Lahm, Germany

Ronald Koeman, The Netherlands

Gareth Southgate, England

Rio Ferdinand, England

Michael Laudrup, Denmark

Rafael Benitez, Spain

Roberto Martínez, Spain

Predrag Mijatović, Montenegro

Jürgen Klinsmann, Germany

Rudi Völler, Germany

Petr Čech, Czechia

Juan Mata, Spain

Robbie Keane, Republic of Ireland

Patrick Vieira, France

Henrik Larsson, Sweden

Eric Abidal, France

Gareth Bale, Wales.