Robbie Keane named on UEFA's 24-person Football Board

Robbie Keane has been included by UEFA on a new 24-person Football Board to act as an advisory body on matters to their executive committee.
Keane, who scored 68 goals in his 146 games for Ireland, will be in familiar company when the collective meets first on Monday at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
Former teammates Rio Ferdinand and Gareth Bale are amongst the brains’ trust, “selected based on their outstanding club or national team football achievements, impeccable international reputation and extensive experience.”
Keane’s manager during his ill-fated brief six-month spell at Liverpool in 2008 - Rafa Benitez - also accepted an invite.
The agenda for the first of the annual meetings on Monday foresees discussions on refereeing matters, such as the UEFA line of intervention, VAR, handball and player behaviour, and competition and medical football issues.
This eminent advisory body, approved by the UEFA Executive Committee at its last meeting in Lisbon earlier this month, is designed to give an institutional yet independent voice of experience and expertise on fundamental football-related topics, including the Laws of the Game, refereeing, match calendar, elite youth development and players well-being.
"UEFA is delighted to see that the very ones who have shaped the game's history with their talents and philosophy through decades are gathered again around our common goal - to protect the game of football and its essential values. As we always say: Football first!" UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said.
José Mourinho, Portugal
Carlo Ancelotti, Italy
Zinedine Zidane, France
Paolo Maldini, Italy
Fabio Capello, Italy
Javier Zanetti, Argentina
Luís Figo, Portugal
Philipp Lahm, Germany
Ronald Koeman, The Netherlands
Gareth Southgate, England
Rio Ferdinand, England
Michael Laudrup, Denmark
Rafael Benitez, Spain
Roberto Martínez, Spain
Predrag Mijatović, Montenegro
Jürgen Klinsmann, Germany
Rudi Völler, Germany
Petr Čech, Czechia
Juan Mata, Spain
Robbie Keane, Republic of Ireland
Patrick Vieira, France
Henrik Larsson, Sweden
Eric Abidal, France
Gareth Bale, Wales.