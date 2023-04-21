Richard Dunne’s son Tayo earns first Ireland call-up

Tayo is a defender with U.S Cap d’Ail Monaco where the family have resided since Richard retired in 2015.
Richard Dunne’s son Tayo earns first Ireland call-up

LIKE FATHER LIKE SON: Republic of Ireland assistant coach Richard Dunne prior to the U16 Victory Shield match between Republic of Ireland and Scotland at Mounthawk Park in Tralee, Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Fri, 21 Apr, 2023 - 12:35
John Fallon

Richard Dunne’s son Tayo has been handed his first Ireland call-up for next week’s Under-15 Torneo Delle Nazioni tournament in Udine, Italy.

Dunne, who like his 80-times capped Dad, is a defender and with U.S Cap d’Ail Monaco where the family have resided since Richard retired in 2015.

He links up with the FAI’s youngest international age-group that have won their last six games and conceded just twice in seven matches.

The Irish public got a glimpse of their depth, including the skills of Jadon Umeh, when they recorded emphatic home wins in March double-headers against Wales and Latvia.

In next week’s assignments, Ireland will face Czech Republic on Tuesday before taking on Saudi Arabia the following day.

They will play a third game on Saturday, April 29 before competing in a final on Monday, May 1 to determine their final position in the competition.

Ireland Men’s Under-15 squad:

Goalkeepers: Alex Noonan (Shamrock Rovers), Ali Topcu (Shelbourne).

Defenders: Christian Coyle (Bohemians), Tayo Dunne (U.S Cap d’Ail Monaco), Oisin McDonagh (Shamrock Rovers), Cead McGrath (Finn Harps), Muhammad Oladiti (Shamrock Rovers), Ade Solanke (Shamrock Rovers), Sam Steward (St.Patrick’s Athletic).

Midfielders: Daniel Costello (Bohemians), Rory Finneran (Blackburn Rovers), Ramon Martos (Almeria), Grady McDonnell (Vancouver Whitecaps), Goodness Ogbonna (Shamrock Rovers), Oskar Schubo Keeley (Bohemians), Finn Sherlock (Shelbourne).

Forwards: Billy Hayes (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Max Kovalevskis (Shamrock Rovers), Brody Lee (Shamrock Rovers), Michael Noonan (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Billy O'Neill (Bray Wanderers), Jayden Umeh (Cork City).

International fixtures (all times are Irish times)

Tuesday, April 25 | Ireland MU15 v Czechia MU15, Stadio Comunale, Cesarolo, Italy, KO 5pm.

Wednesday, April 26 | Ireland MU15 v Saudi Arabia MU15, StadioPier Giovanni Mecchia, Portogruaro, Italy, KO 4pm

Saturday, April 29 | Ireland MU15 v TBC, Venue and KO TBC.

Monday, May 1 | Ireland MU15 v TBC , Venue and KO TBC.

More in this section

Fabio Paratici file photo Fabio Paratici resigns from Tottenham role after losing appeal against ban
Sevilla v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium Man Utd players take responsibility for error-strewn defeat – Christian Eriksen
West Ham United v KAA Gent - UEFA Europa Conference League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - London Stadium Hammers hit back to beat Gent and reach Europa Conference League semi-finals
<p>ALMOST THERE: Phil Parkinson and Wrexham can clinch promotion back to the Football League on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)</p>

Phil Parkinson out to reward Wrexham fans after ’15 years of pain’

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd