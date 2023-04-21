Richard Dunne’s son Tayo earns first Ireland call-up

Richard Dunne’s son Tayo has been handed his first Ireland call-up for next week’s Under-15 Torneo Delle Nazioni tournament in Udine, Italy.
Dunne, who like his 80-times capped Dad, is a defender and with U.S Cap d’Ail Monaco where the family have resided since Richard retired in 2015.
He links up with the FAI’s youngest international age-group that have won their last six games and conceded just twice in seven matches.
The Irish public got a glimpse of their depth, including the skills of Jadon Umeh, when they recorded emphatic home wins in March double-headers against Wales and Latvia.
In next week’s assignments, Ireland will face Czech Republic on Tuesday before taking on Saudi Arabia the following day.
They will play a third game on Saturday, April 29 before competing in a final on Monday, May 1 to determine their final position in the competition.
Alex Noonan (Shamrock Rovers), Ali Topcu (Shelbourne).
Christian Coyle (Bohemians), Tayo Dunne (U.S Cap d’Ail Monaco), Oisin McDonagh (Shamrock Rovers), Cead McGrath (Finn Harps), Muhammad Oladiti (Shamrock Rovers), Ade Solanke (Shamrock Rovers), Sam Steward (St.Patrick’s Athletic).
Daniel Costello (Bohemians), Rory Finneran (Blackburn Rovers), Ramon Martos (Almeria), Grady McDonnell (Vancouver Whitecaps), Goodness Ogbonna (Shamrock Rovers), Oskar Schubo Keeley (Bohemians), Finn Sherlock (Shelbourne).
Billy Hayes (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Max Kovalevskis (Shamrock Rovers), Brody Lee (Shamrock Rovers), Michael Noonan (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Billy O'Neill (Bray Wanderers), Jayden Umeh (Cork City).
Tuesday, April 25 | Ireland MU15 v Czechia MU15, Stadio Comunale, Cesarolo, Italy, KO 5pm.
Wednesday, April 26 | Ireland MU15 v Saudi Arabia MU15, StadioPier Giovanni Mecchia, Portogruaro, Italy, KO 4pm
Saturday, April 29 | Ireland MU15 v TBC, Venue and KO TBC.
Monday, May 1 | Ireland MU15 v TBC , Venue and KO TBC.