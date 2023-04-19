Emotional Mannion stars for Manchester United but Arsenal and England suffer Williamson blow

New Ireland recruit Mannion returned to action in January having ruptured her ACL but has had to wait to return to a United side fighting on two domestic fronts.
Emotional Mannion stars for Manchester United but Arsenal and England suffer Williamson blow

Manchester United's Aoife Mannion attempts a shot on goal during the Barclays Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday April 19, 2023.   Photo: Simon Marper/PA Wire.

Wed, 19 Apr, 2023 - 22:35
Cian Locke

New Ireland recruit Aoife Mannion was player of the match for Manchester United in a crucial 1-0 win over fellow WSL title challengers Arsenal on Wednesday night. 

But England captain Leah Williamson will be hoping her place at the World Cup is not under threat after limping out of the game as Arsenal's injury list continued to swell. 

Mannion returned to action in January having ruptured her right ACL last season. But she has had to wait to return to a United side fighting on two domestic fronts.

But she played 90 minutes against Arsenal as United snatched a vital 1-0 win with the final kick of the first half, Alessia Russo finishing first time from 12 yards after being teed up by Nikita Parris.

That put them four points clear of Chelsea at the top of the table, dealing a major blow to Arsenal's own title push.

Mannion admitted she was close to tears at how well her return had gone. 

“I’m so pleased. I must say my body was hanging on towards the end. I'm delighted personally. I said I need to get this interview out of the way early because I’m going to start crying. I’m really pleased."

Mannion switched allegiance to Ireland this year and has impressed in her friendly outings against China and USA. 

Her new Ireland colleague Katie McCabe missed the clash through suspension, but the biggest news of the evening could be Williamson's injury. She collapsed in pain in the 12th minute at Leigh Sports Village, catching her studs in the turf and appearing to damage her knee.

She immediately signalled to the bench for treatment, eventually being helped from the field as she disappeared down the tunnel.

With less than 100 days to go before the World Cup begins that could spell bad news for a Lionesses side who have already lost Arsenal striker Beth Mead to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in November.

Arsenal have also lost Dutch star Vivianne Miedema to the same injury, while Kim Little is also out for the rest of the season with a hamstring problem. 

