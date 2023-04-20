Manchester United playmaker Christian Eriksen eyes perfect end to dream season

Christian Eriksen is dreaming of helping Manchester United win more silverware little more than a year after fulfilling his ambition of playing football again.

The 31-year-old shone for Brentford in the second half of last season as he made a miraculous return from the cardiac arrest suffered at the European Championship in 2021.

Eriksen joined United in the summer after his short-term contract in west London expired.

The Denmark international has established himself as a key player under Erik ten Hag and, having recovered from an ankle ligament injury, is eyeing a successful end to the season.

“Looking back a year ago, I was dreaming about being where I am today,” Eriksen said.

“Back then it was just a dream of being back playing football and then of course taking step by step and just being the best version of a football player you can be.

“I was lucky at the time that the manager wanted me to come here.

“I’m enjoying it. I did a year ago (and) doing it even more now.

“Of course to go as far as possible would be fun. Where we are now, already with a trophy, and aim for two more then it would be good fun.”

Eriksen watched February’s Carabao Cup triumph against Newcastle from the sidelines but he returned to fitness just in time for the run-in.

United take on Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-finals this evening with the scoreline at 2-2 before heading to Wembley on Sunday for the FA Cup semi-final against Brighton.

Eriksen was injured in the latter competition by a poor tackle from Reading striker Andy Carroll in January — a challenge he was surprised did not even warrant a booking.

“I was surprised he didn’t get a yellow but at the time I didn’t think it was as bad,” he said. “So, no, I didn’t fear for the season. I was more concerned when I’m going to be back.

“Luckily the medical staff has done very well and kept me in good shape.”

Ten Hag will make a final decision on Marcus Rashford and his other returning stars on the day of Manchester United’s crunch Europa League clash against Sevilla.

The 25-year-old has scored 28 goals during a scintillating season that some feared could be disrupted by a lengthy lay-off after pulling up holding his groin against Everton 11 days ago.

United allayed concerns by announcing Rashford was only expected to miss a “few games”, although Ten Hag last week admitted he was unsure how much time the forward would miss.

The England international sat out the chaotic 2-2 first-leg draw with Sevilla and Sunday’s 2-0 Premier League win against Nottingham Forest, but he has made a rapid return to the fold.

Rashford trained with his team-mates at Carrington on Wednesday morning and was part of the 21-man group that made the trip to Spain for the quarter-final second leg.

Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Marcel Sabitzer also made the squad after injury, with Ten Hag saying of the quartet: “They are available because that is why they are on the airplane.

“But I will take my decisions tomorrow. Today we had training, we will see what the reaction is and then tomorrow we will take the decision.”

Pushed on Rashford, the United boss said: “He had one session with the team, but he had some sessions before individually.”

The quartet’s return to the squad is a welcome boost to a side that travel to Spain without a number of key players.

Bruno Fernandes is suspended after picking up a booking in last week’s first leg, which saw first-choice centre-back Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez pick up injuries.

