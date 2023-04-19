Manchester City treble chase takes giant step as they breeze past Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich 1 Manchester City 1.

Manchester City win 4-1 on aggregate.

Erling Haaland proved he was human after all as he missed a first half penalty, but Manchester City still secured their place in the Champions League semi-finals despite drawing 1-1 with Bayern Munich.

The Norwegian finished off a brutal City counterattack early in the second half for his 48th goal of the season, after missing a penalty towards the end of the first. Joshua Kimmich scored a late second half spot kick to give Bayern a well-deserved draw on the night.

Despite the draw, City confirmed their passage through to the semi-finals with a 4-1 win on aggregate, as Bayern yet again exited at the quarter-final stage.

The game had not even started yet, and Pep Guardiola was already on the touchline dishing out instructions to his side, as the players waited for the referee to return to the pitch. The delay to the start did nothing to disrupt Bayern, who started on the front foot in the opening exchanges and did not allow City out of their own half.

The cauldron of noise that was the Allianz Arena met every decision against them with a chorus of jeers as the home crowd tried to galvanise their side.

Defender Joao Cancelo, on loan from City, was the first player to be cautioned for a foul on Bernardo Silva with his booking met with a rapture of cheers from the travelling fans.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel said prior to the match it would take a miracle for his side to overturn their 3-0 deficit and beat the ‘benchmark team in Europe,’ and on 17 minutes the hosts should have found themselves back in the tie.

Quick, intrinsic play through the centre of midfield from Leon Goretzka and Kimmich found Jamal Musiala, and the German youngster sent former City man Leroy Sane hurdling through with the goal at his mercy, but the forward could only fire wide of the post.

Then moments after, Dayot Upamecano, who was at fault for two goals in the first leg, was given his marching orders by referee Clement Turpin for bringing down Haaland. A slice of fortune finally came the Frenchman’s way however as VAR reversed after it found City’s Norwegian sensation to be offside.

Another chance fell for the hosts in the 24th minute, but Goretzka could only fire his shot over the bar, before Nathan Ake fired wide for the visitors, as Bayern continued to dominate proceedings.

It was apparent in the first leg that Bayern were the architects of their own downfall, and it appeared history was repeating itself as City were awarded a penalty in the 35th minute. Upamecano was at the centre of attention once again as Ilkay Gundogan’s strike deflected off the defender’s hand, with referee Turpin having no choice but to award the spot kick.

But to Bayern delirium, Haaland stepped up and blasted the ball over the bar for his first penalty miss in his last 16 attempts, as the score remained goalless, whilst the hosts’ slim hopes remained intact.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City, at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Then on the stroke of half-time, Kingsley Coman superbly spun John Stones on the half-way line before releasing the ball to Musiala, who in turn crossed into Erik Maxim Choupo-Moting, but the Cameroonian’s back-heeled finish was met by a wall of City defenders.

The first half was a tale of missed opportunity for Tuchel’s men, as neither side were able to apply the decisive touch with the game goalless at the interval.

The second period started with same intensity and vigour as the end of the first, and on 57 minutes it was City who made Bayern rue their missed chances as they took the lead to kill off the tie.

Coman’s low cross managed to evade everyone in the Citizen’s penalty area, with John Stones clearing it to Haaland, who after playing a one-two was then sent bearing down on goal by Kevin De Bruyne, and via a slip from Upemacano, blasted the ball past Bayern goalkeeper Yann Sommer to extend City’s advantage.

Bayern thought they had pulled a goal back 75 minutes in through youngster Mathys Tel, but the offside flag denied them a mere consolation.

The German’s did draw level on the night after a dubious penalty decision from Turpin against City defender Manuel Akanji, with Kimmich smashing the ball down the middle of the goal to bring City level on the night, but the tie was already decided long before then.

It was delight for Guardiola and City as they ventured into their third consecutive Champions League semi-final where they will face holders Real Madrid, with the treble still on.

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Sommer 5, Pavard (Stanisic, 77’) 5, Upamecano 4, de Ligt 6, Cancelo (Davies, 63’) 5, Kimmich 6, Goretzka 7, Sane (Mane, 63’) 6, Musiala (Muller, 71’) 7, Coman 7, Choupo-Moting (Tel, 71’) 5.

Subs not used: Ulreich, Sarr, Blind, Mazraoui, Gnabry, Gravenberch, Ibrahimovic.

Man City (3-4-1-2): Ederson 6, Akanji 6, Dias 7, Ake (Laporte, 66’) 5, Stones 6, Rodri 7, Silva 7, De Bruyne (Walker, 88’) 7, Gundogan 6, Grealish 7, Haaland (Alvarez, 84’) 7.

Subs not used: Ortega, Carson, Lewis, Gomez, Phillips, Perrone, Palmer, Foden, Mahrez.

Referee: Clement Turpin 5.