Eight healthcare professionals to stand trial in Diego Maradona’s death

A medical board’s report previously given to prosecutors concluded that Maradona could still be alive if he had been properly hospitalized.
Eight healthcare professionals to stand trial in Diego Maradona’s death

TRIAL SET: A shrine in memory of Diego Maradona in the Spanish Quarter of Naples, Italy. England start their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against Italy in Naples this evening. Picture date: Wednesday March 22, 2023. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Wed, 19 Apr, 2023 - 19:34
Guardian sport and agencies

Eight healthcare professionals will stand trial over the death of football great Diego Maradona in 2020, an Argentinian court has ruled.

The date of the proceedings has yet to be set, but they are unlikely to begin before next year, the court said Tuesday.

A medical board’s report previously given to prosecutors concluded that Maradona was in agony for more than 12 hours, did not receive adequate treatment and could still be alive if he had been properly hospitalized.

Three judges from an appeals court in San Isidro, outside Buenos Aires, confirmed the charges brought by prosecutors of homicide by negligence against the members of Maradona’s medical team.

Neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov are accused of failing in their care for Maradona.

Maradona’s medical team also included psychologist Carlos Díaz, doctors Nancy Forlini and Pedro Di Spagna, nursing coordinator Mariano Perroni and nurses Ricardo Almirón and Dahiana Madrid.

Maradona, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986, died of a heart attack on 25 November 2020, at a rented residence outside Buenos Aires following brain surgery two weeks earlier. He was 60.

Maradona’s autopsy showed he died of natural causes.

One of Maradona’s daughters, Dalma, wrote on Instagram in Spanish: “Many times the process is painful and slow, but here we are and we will not stop until justice is done! Each one who stopped doing their job (at someone’s request or because of ineffectiveness) will be judged for that!”

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Tottenham and Brighton fined £100,000 each following touchline brawl
Manchester United Training - Trafford Training Centre - Wednesday April 19th Marcus Rashford included in Manchester United squad for Sevilla second leg
Shelbourne v Cork City - SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division Shelbourne's Megan Smyth-Lynch named Player of the Month for March
<p>RAPID APPOINTMENT: Galway WFC CEO Ruth Fahy</p>

Fahy appointed to vice president position with MLS outfit Colorado Rapids

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd