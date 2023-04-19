Marcus Rashford returns to training to hand Man Utd Europa League boost

Marcus Rashford trained with his Manchester United team-mates on the eve of Thursday’s crunch Europa League quarter-final at Sevilla
Marcus Rashford returns to training to hand Man Utd Europa League boost

BOOST: Marcus Rashford has returned to training with Manchester United. Pic: Mike Egerton/PA

Wed, 19 Apr, 2023 - 11:43
Simon Peach

Marcus Rashford trained with his Manchester United team-mates on the eve of Thursday’s crunch Europa League quarter-final at Sevilla.

The 25-year-old pulled up holding his groin against Everton 11 days ago, with the club announcing he was expected to be out for a “few games”.

Rashford missed last week’s 2-2 first-leg draw with Sevilla and Sunday’s 2-0 Premier League win against Nottingham Forest, but there appears hope of him being involved in Thursday’s returning meeting in Spain.

The England forward trained with his United’s team-mates at Carrington on Wednesday morning, when Luke Shaw also worked with the main group after an issue of his own.

Marcus Rashford picked up an injury against Everton (Mike Egerton/PA).

Fellow left-back Tyrell Malacia missed Sunday’s trip to Forest with a sore knee but also trained on Wednesday.

Marcel Sabitzer, who pulled out of the starting line-up at the City Ground after picking up an issue in the warm-up, also worked with the group, but Scott McTominay did not.

Bruno Fernandes is another out of Thursday’s match as he serves a one-match suspension at Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Lisandro Martinez and Donny van de Beek are out for the rest of the season, while Alejandro Garnacho and Raphael Varane remain sidelined.

More in this section

FBL-FIFA-AWARD Didier Drogba: ‘Chelsea now lacks class … I don’t recognise the club’
Paul Ince File Photo Paul Ince says he is 'immensely proud' of job he did at Reading
Torino FC v AS Roma - Serie A West Ham identify Paulo Fonseca as possible David Moyes replacement
Man UtdPlace: UK
Marcus Rashford returns to training to hand Man Utd Europa League boost

Leão outshines ‘Kvara’ in matchup of standout wingers in Europe

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd