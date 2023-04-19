Paul Ince says he is 'immensely proud' of job he did at Reading

Paul Ince is ready for his next job in management after he was sacked by Reading, insisting he was "immensely proud" of his work with the Royals.

The former England midfielder lost his job on April 11 with Reading in the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone on the back of a six-point deduction.

Having started the campaign well, Ince saw his team slide down the division and they were winless in eight games before he was sacked.

Given the financial constraints at the club, Ince felt he had done well under the circumstances and is backing Reading to stay up.

"I would like to thank everyone at Reading for their support during my time as manager," he said in a statement from the League Managers Association.

"Although we had some difficult situations to deal with including the six-point deduction, a transfer embargo and a number of key players out injured, I am immensely proud of the hard work and dedication that we demonstrated.

"The staff and players have worked extremely hard throughout my time at the club and have the experience and quality to compete at this level.

"Our results since the start of January have been disappointing for all concerned, but with 12 of these games being either drawn or lost by a single goal, the performances of the team did not always reflect the final result and I am confident that there is enough quality in this group of players to achieve survival again over the last four matches."

Ince, 55, had been appointed on an interim basis in February 2022 and steered Reading to safety last season before landing the job permanently.

They won seven of their opening 11 games of the current season but were unable to maintain such form as the year progressed but Ince felt he would have successfully kept the Berkshire club in the second tier.

"Following the momentum gained towards the end of last season and the positivity that came with retaining our Championship status, we started this season in excellent form, especially at home where the fans played an important role in encouraging the team," Ince added.

"I am clearly disappointed to be leaving as I firmly believe that I would have been able to ensure the club's survival in the league.

"However, returning to management with Reading has reminded me of how much passion I have for the game, and for management and I am already looking forward to my next challenge.

"I wish the board, team, staff and fans the very best of luck in the future and hope that we will see Reading competing with the best teams in the league next season."