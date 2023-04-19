Championship roundup: Georgie Kelly on target as Rotherham draw with Burnley

Burnley’s champagne remains on ice as they were made to wait for the Championship title after being held to a 2-2 draw at Rotherham.

Quality goals from Scott Twine and Manuel Benson either side of Vitinho’s own goal looked to be tightening their grip on the trophy, but Georgie Kelly equalised to earn the Millers a deserved point. With Sheffield United winning at home against Bristol City, it meant the celebrations will have to wait until Saturday, where a win against QPR will secure top spot for Vincent Kompany’s side.

“The game had everything. This level and what it does to this group of players never ceases to amaze me,” said the Rotherham manager Matt Taylor. “They were the better team, they have better quality players, but I thought we deserved something and it was important we got something to improve that belief.”

Substitute James McAtee’s second-half goal gave the Blades a win that moved them eight points clear of third-placed Luton with four Championship matches remaining. “Having players that make the difference is what separates teams in every division,” said Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom. “These players can influence more and more games which Macca was able to do.”

Blackpool’s hopes of avoiding relegation from the Championship were dealt a blow with a 2-0 defeat at home against the playoff hopefuls West Brom. The Seasiders had been hoping to follow their win on Saturday against the bottom side Wigan with another much-needed three points.

But with Brandon Thomas-Asante and Taylor Gardner-Hickman finding the net for West Brom, the defeat left their chances of escaping the drop looking ever more precarious. Albion, meanwhile, climbed five places to sixth with the victory as they look to book a playoff place.

Lukas Jutkiewicz’s first-half strike put a dent in Millwall’s playoff push as Birmingham claimed a 1-0 win at the Den. The victory has all but secured the Blues’ safety and ended their three-game winless streak while Millwall’s destiny is now out of their hands. The Lions remain fifth, two points ahead of West Brom and Blackburn who both have games in hand over the south Londoners.

Will Keane’s 10th league goal of the season gave Wigan hope in their battle to avoid relegation with a battling 1-0 away win against Stoke. The striker bagged a 54th-minute winner for the Latics as they climbed to within five points of getting out of the relegation zone.

Manager Shaun Maloney’s side still have three fixtures to secure safety, but three of the four teams directly above them in the table have games in hand in what promises to be a gripping finale.

