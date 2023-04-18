Giroud sends Milan into semis despite late Napoli rally

Milan will face either Inter Milan or Portuguese side Benfica in the last four.
Giroud sends Milan into semis despite late Napoli rally

POACHER: Milan's Olivier Giroud celebrates. Pic: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP

Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 22:31
Reuters

NAPOLI 1-1 AC MILAN

AC Milan reached the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in 16 years, after surviving a barrage of pressure at Napoli on Tuesday, thanks to a first-half goal from Olivier Giroud that secured a 1-1 draw and 2-1 aggregate success.

Napoli battled until the end but could not break down the resilient Milan defence until Victor Osimhen equalised three minutes into stoppage time with a bullet header but it was too late as the referee ended the match seconds later.

Milan will face either Inter Milan or Portuguese side Benfica in the last four.

After Milan won 1-0 in the quarter-final first leg, Napoli pushed for the opening goal from the start as the visitors were forced to defend deep.

Milan were awarded a penalty after 22 minutes when Mario Rui clattered into Rafael Leao but Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret dived to stop Giroud's low strike.

As a result of the intense pressure exerted by the hosts, Milan were able to exploit the holes in the home defence and went ahead through Giroud just before halftime.

Rafael Leao sprinted with the ball from his own half past the Napoli defence before rolling it across to Giroud who slotted home from close range.

Napoli had a glimmer of hope eight minutes from time when Fikayo Tomori handled the ball inside the box, but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's penalty was saved by Mike Maignan.

Osimhen was shackled all night until his added-time header but it came too late for Napoli and their disappointed fans.

Napoli: Meret, Rui, Jesus, Rrahmani, Di Lorenzo, Zielinski, Lobotka, Ndombele, Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen, Politano.

Substitutes: Idasiak, Gollini, Elmas, Lozano, Olivera, Bereszynski, Ostigard, Gaetano, Raspadori.

Milan: Maignan, Hernendez, Tomori, Kjaer, Calabria, Tonali, Krunic, Leao, Bennacer, Díaz, Giroud.

Substitutes: Mirante, Ballo-Toure, Rebic, Kalulu, Florenzi, Origi, Thiaw, Messias, Pobega, Gabbia, Saelemaekers, De Ketelaere.

More in this section

Bayern Munich Press Conference - Allianz Arena - Tuesday 18th April We need a miracle – Thomas Tuchel knows Bayern have a mountain to climb
Continental Tyres Women's National League Player of the Month Award for September Katie McCabe: 'I didn’t know women’s football existed. But ever since that day I was like, I can do that too'
Sean McLoughlin 'buzzing' after signing new long-term contract with Hull City Sean McLoughlin 'buzzing' after signing new long-term contract with Hull City
<p>PATIENCE NEEDED: Cork City manager Colin Healy. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile</p>

Patience key for City to find consistency, stresses Colin Healy

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd