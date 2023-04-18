Dion Fanning: Who is the sucker at Todd Boehly’s poker table?

THERE is a story about a Premier League club and an experienced football manager which tells much about the organising principles in certain quarters of English football.

The club were preparing for a pivotal transfer window with the manager steering recruitment. Deals were being done, players were coming in, others were going out and everyone was energised: this was what the club needed. An exciting transfer was concluded, then another, and then more at a dizzying rate. Agents were involved — multiple ones in certain cases — wage demands and bonus requests were met. This was all declared necessary.

As they prepared for one final deal, the owner, who had been excited, then bamboozled by the speed at which events were moving, suddenly began to consider the consequences and became alarmed. The final deal was well advanced, nobody expected it to be halted at this stage, but the owner then metaphorically turned out his pockets. They were empty. There would be no final deal in that window, no matter how desperate many parties were to make it happen.

The club did not triumph from these deals, although many people profited during the frenzy. The Sopranos episode ‘The Bust Out’ where a friend of Tony with a gambling problem goes into debt during a poker game has often seemed like a good metaphor for English football. Tony ends up as a partner in his friend’s sports store and starts buying goods on credit which he sells on knowing that they will never be paid for as they are going to ‘bust out’ the store. “They eat through everything like f*****g termites,” the owner says in despair.

When his friend sat down at the poker table, he should have realised, as the old adage goes, if he couldn’t spot the sucker, it was him.

*****

On Saturday at Stamford Bridge, the Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was reported to have remonstrated with supporters who were angry with yet another defeat. During the course of the game, interim manager Frank Lampard made a quadruple substitution, taking off four players — Raheem Sterling, Enzo Fernández, Christian Pulisic, and Wesley Fofana — who alone cost €315m. Three of them were signed under Boehly’s ownership.

Technically Boehly is head of the consortium that has bought Chelsea, along with the private equity firm, Clearlake Capital, headed by the founder of Clearlake, Behdad Eghbali.

Private equity investment had been prohibited in US sports although Major League Baseball relaxed their position in 2020, and the NBA and Major League Soccer have followed suit. Last month, Bloomberg reported that a group of NFL owners wanted ownership rules relaxed. Currently PLCs, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity firms are banned from owning shares in a franchise.

English football, of course, has fewer regulations.

When Boehly and Clearlake took over Chelsea, they felt they had spotted opportunities previously unexplored in European football and at Chelsea under the ownership of Roman Abramovich.

“We think European sports is probably 20 years behind US sports in terms of sophistication on the commercial side, and sophistication on the data side,” Eghbali told a conference last October. Chelsea, he added, “was frankly an asset, a business, that was not terribly well managed on the football side, sporting side, or promotional side”.

Nobody ever confused Abramovich for a sucker. Stability, permanence, managerial authority — all these concepts as they were understood in football were secondary during Abramovich’s time. He had the power and he would wield it however he saw fit. Remarkably, no manager served longer than Jose Mourinho during Abramovich’s 20 years as Chelsea owner.

Graham Potter holds that record for the Todd Boehly era, an appointment that already seems to capture the confusion in the new regime.

As part of the project to correct the mismanagement of the club, the new Chelsea invested at an extraordinary level, driven by this belief that they had spotted a way of playing the game that would bring an advantage. To make the most of this advantage, Boehly himself was interim sporting director.

Chelsea have spent more than €600m in two transfer windows. In January, they spent more than all the clubs in the Spanish, German, French, and Italian leagues combined.

Chelsea dealt with some issues to do with Financial Fair Play regulation by signing these players on long contracts. Enzo Fernandez was given an eight-year contract which meant that the €121m Chelsea paid for a player who had played 17 league games in Europe could be recorded as a cost over those eight years rather than the more conventional four or five.

This would allow Chelsea to navigate Financial Fair Play Regulations, but there was also a risk. As these signings arrived, there was the danger of creating a sort of permanent civil service among the players, a squad of permanent and pensionable Winston Bogardes, who, if they don’t succeed, will be hard to move on.

If Frank Lampard hoped to parlay his temporary appointment into something more significant, he realistically only had last night’s game against Real Madrid to make his mark. With four defeats from four games, Lampard has been an embarrassing stop gap. He remains determined to convey some sense of authority and gravitas, but increasingly he resembles a headmaster addressing a school assembly who suddenly realises there is still some toilet paper sticking out of his trousers following his visit to the bathroom.

He can criticise the players or the performances but he has no authority.

It was reported on Monday that, after the defeat to Brighton, Boehly visited the Chelsea dressing room where he described the club’s current position as “embarrassing”. How the visit was received was not reported.

The Madrid game was also Chelsea’s only opportunity to make the Champions League next season, something which could be critical to the club financially.

Chelsea reported losses of €136m for last season despite revenue of nearly €550m. The figures didn’t include their spending in January but they make it likely that, come the end of the season, Chelsea will have to sell players and quickly to meet Financial Fair Play regulations.

In highlighting the ineffectiveness of European football clubs last October, Eghbali made a couple of exceptions, including Manchester City and FSG.

When John Henry of FSG took over at Liverpool, he talked about the culture shock after experiencing US sports. “It’s sort of like the wild west,” he said as he described how football works.

Boehly and Eghbali might have felt they had the opportunity to correct certain unsophisticated practices, but there are other drivers in European football and especially in the Premier League which can upend even the most sophisticated of plans.

As he left a restaurant in Madrid before the first leg, Boehly told a reporter that he expected Chelsea to win 3-0. It became another episode in this compelling drama, ‘What is Todd Boehly up to?’, another stick to beat him with when Chelsea, in fact, lost 2-0.

In English football — in the wild west — perception has a way of becoming reality, of informing the debate in a way that undermines even the best use of data and diminishes even the smartest guys in the room.

Potter was sacked because of results that made it impossible for him to manage a club like Chelsea, with a fanbase pining for the all-powerful and ruthless ownership of Abramovich.

Lampard has the look of a man who now wonders what he was thinking, but he is just a minor character in this story. Boehly is not. English football remains a character-based drama and right now Boehly has been cast in a role he might not feel suits him. He is not the man revolutionising European football, but another character who overestimated his ability to overcome the system.