Sean McLoughlin 'buzzing' after signing new long-term contract with Hull City

Hull City have officially announced that Sean McLoughlin has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The Cork native has put pen to paper on a three-year deal through to the summer of 2026, with a club option of a further 12 months.

"I'm buzzing," McLoughlin told the club's official website.

"It's been in the pipeline now for the last few weeks so to finally get it over the line and to be here for the next few years I'm over the moon.

"Of course it was (an easy decision to sign). Everyone can see the way the club has been going the last year and a half since the new owner came in and in particular the new manager so I'm looking forward to being apart of a hopefully successful future.

The former Cork City centre-back has made 78 appearances in black and amber since joining from his hometown club in July 2019.

An ever-present since the World Cup break, the Tigers have kept 10 clean sheets in the 21 league matches McLoughlin has started this season, only conceding 18 goals.

He similarly helped shore up the City backline after coming into the side last term, featuring 33 times as the Tigers comfortably avoided relegation in their first campaign back in the second tier.

Initially loaned to St Mirren in 2019/20, McLoughlin has had to wait patiently for opportunities but is now a regular fixture and dependable performer at the heart of the Hull defence.

“Sean’s been magnificent. He’s grown as a character and become a real leader in the dressing room," added Head coach Liam Rosenior.

“He’s someone I want to build the team around and the exciting thing for me is I think he’s got a lot more development and potential. The biggest compliment I can pay him is he's a fantastic professional, a good lad and a very, very good player.

“He’s grown and is improving all the time. I love how calm he is in possession but he also defends his box really well. We’re delighted he’s put his long-term future in our hands and I think he’s in the right place.”