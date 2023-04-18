Man City submit plans to expand Etihad Stadium capacity to over 60,000

Manchester City have submitted a planning application to expand the capacity of the Etihad Stadium to more than 60,000 while adding a hotel, museum and other facilities.

The plans will add around 7,000 new seats to the stadium by expanding the north stand with a larger, single upper tier, following a different design to the expansion of the south stand which opened in 2015.

Last week, the Etihad was included on the list of 10 stadia which would host matches if the UK and Ireland’s joint bid for organising Euro 2028 is successful, with the bid quoting a planned new capacity of 61,000.

The new seats will be part of an expanded upper tier of the North Stand (Manchester City handout/PA)

The plans also include a new covered fan zone, integrated into the stadium behind the north stand, a new club shop, museum and 400-bed hotel, which would also attract business from the new 23,500-capacity Co-op Live Arena which is already under construction next to the stadium.

The club estimate the plans will take up to three years to complete as part of a £300million investment plan in east Manchester.

City’s managing director of operations Danny Wilson said: “Over several months we have been developing concepts and designs for a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Stadium and are delighted to have now submitted a planning application to Manchester City Council.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our fans and the local community for their participation in our recent consultation, not only for completing the questionnaire but sharing their detailed comments and feedback with us, all of which has been carefully reviewed and considered.

“As with all club developments, ensuring our local community benefit is a key priority and we believe these proposals will deliver long-term economic and social opportunities, building on the regeneration work delivered in East Manchester by City Football Group since 2008.”