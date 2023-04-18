Man Utd defender Lisandro Martinez undergoes surgery on metatarsal

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has undergone successful surgery on the fractured metatarsal which prematurely ended his season
SURGERY: Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez has undergone surgery on a fractured metatarsal. Pic: David Davies/PA

Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 11:18
PA Sport

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has undergone successful surgery on the fractured metatarsal which prematurely ended his season.

The Argentina centre-back was carried off on a stretcher during Thursday’s Europa League draw with Sevilla on Thursday and it quickly became apparent the 25-year-old would play no further part in the campaign.

Martinez has now had an operation on his right foot and the player posted a picture on Instagram post-surgery with the message: “Everything went really well, thanks to God!

“Many thanks for all of your messages. Now focusing on the recovery.”

Martinez is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of next season but his absence leaves United without either of their first-choice centre-backs as Raphael Varane was also injured against Sevilla and is expected to be out for a few weeks.

