Paddy McLaughlin set to join Derry City as assistant

Ruaidhrí Higgins will have his new assistant at Derry City in place this week, with Paddy McLaughlin’s resignation from Cliftonville paving the way to fill the vacancy.

Derry, third in the League of Ireland, have been seeking a new staff member since assistant manager Alan Reynolds returned to an identical role with hometown club Waterford, chiefly for family reasons.

Former Derry City player McLaughlin was the immediate target and having previously spurned the chance of moving back to the Ryan McBride Brandywell, this time he has accepted.

Unlike his post with Irish League outfit Cliftonville, the Derry job is full-time and they have an European campaign in the summer to prepare for.

The club’s billionaire owner, local entrepreneur Philip O’Doherty, has not been left wanting in bankrolling his stated attempt at dislodging four-in-a-row chasing Shamrock Rovers at the summit of Irish football. Some of the league’s best players have been lured to the north-west on multiyear contracts and the resources extend to the staff behind Higgins.

McLaughlin (43) is expected to be on the Turner’s Cross sideline on Friday for Derry’s next fixture against Cork City.

“Cliftonville FC can confirm that Paddy McLaughlin has this evening stepped down as Manager,” read a statement from the club which McLaughlin agonisingly came close to lifting a league title with last season, losing out to Linfield on the final day.

“All at Solitude thank Paddy for his time and dedication to the job and the trophy successes he has delivered since his appointment in 2019.

“Having provided a series of memorable highlights and Club records in his four years with the Reds, he departs with our sincere gratitude and very best wishes for the future.

“The club will announce interim arrangements in due course and will immediately begin the process to appoint a new Manager.”