Euro roundup: Barcelona held at Getafe, Union Berlin title dream fades

Barcelona were held to a second straight goalless draw in La Liga after mid-table Getafe managed to take a point off the leaders in a hard-fought game on Sunday.

Xavi’s side, who drew 0-0 with Girona last weekend, still have a healthy lead over second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the standings. Madrid’s 2-0 win over Cádiz on Saturday means Barça’s lead is now 11 points with nine games left in the season.

The visitors had two opportunities to take the lead in the 25th minute when Raphinha was put through on goal but the Brazilian winger saw his shot come off the post before Alejandro Balde’s effort from the rebound also hit the woodwork.

In the second half Robert Lewandowski, LaLiga’s top scorer this season with 17 goals, had a header blocked while the Getafe keeper, David Soria, also denied Raphinha with a fine save. Beyond that, Barça struggled to create clear openings in the absence of the injured Pedri and Ousmane Dembélé.

Getafe nearly stole all three points at the other end with a counter-attack in the 87th minute. The ball fell to Borja Mayoral but the former Real Madrid striker’s shot from distance flew just wide of the post. Barcelona’s next game is at home to third-placed Atlético Madrid next Sunday.

In Germany, Union Berlin’s faint hopes of making a late return to the title race are surely over after they were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Bochum. Josip Juranovic fired the hosts ahead from a free kick, but the visitors levelled 10 minutes into the second half as Kevin Stöger scored from the spot.

Defender Paul Jaeckel was then sent off for the hosts, before Union were denied a second goal by a VAR review for offside. Bochum held on for a point, leaving Union seven points behind Bayern Munich. Fifth-placed Freiburg are only two points behind in the top-four race after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Werder Bremen.

In Ligue 1, Monaco kept pressure on Marseille and Lens in the race for Champions League places with a 3-1 home win over Lorient. Aleksandr Golovin picked out Krépin Diatta for the opener, then doubled the hosts’ lead with a clinical finish. Kevin Volland added a third, with Ibrahima Koné’s penalty only a consolation.

In a crucial afternoon at the foot of the table, Strasbourg boosted their survival hopes by beating Ajaccio, while Clermont beat rock-bottom Angers despite going down to nine men late on. Auxerre’s 2-1 win over Nantes keeps the Canaries in trouble, while Brest stayed out of the bottom four with a 1-0 home win over Nice.