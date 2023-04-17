Jurgen Klopp hopes 'proper' coaching can halt Liverpool slide

Jurgen Klopp is hoping to see the benefits of a week of "proper coaching" when Liverpool head to Elland Road tonight.

Liverpool have had a rare full week between games after the 2-2 draw at home to Arsenal, with the gap even bigger after they were selected as the Monday night fixture, allowing Klopp and his players to do more than just focus on recovery.

"Of course it's different," Klopp said. "You can go through pretty much everything what is important in football. You can work on defensive stuff, you can work on offensive stuff. You can do finishing, you can even do endurance if you want. You can do everything.

"In such a long week, you have really time to train. In a short week, you recover most of the time and give the information all in meetings - that's a massive difference.

"That's a week where you turn into a coach again and not being just a manager to pick the team and set the tactics up and stuff like this. This is proper coaching. I enjoy it a lot."

Liverpool, winless in their last five outings since the 7-0 rout of Manchester United, have not won away in the Premier League since beating Newcastle 2-0 at St James' Park in February.

They are favourites against a relegation-battling Leeds side still smarting from last week's 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Crystal Palace, but Klopp has warned of the test ahead.

"We had a long training week and now we have to make sure that we do the right stuff and bring it on the pitch, so that's how it is," he said.

"All the things are on the table, everything is clear. Our home record is not as bad as the away record but we play away.

"Anyway, I'm looking forward to the game and it's a tough one. Leeds will go with all they have, we have to go with all we have and these kind of things. Leeds will never be an easy game whenever you go there."

Leeds boss Javi Gracia is aware of just how "dangerous" Liverpool can be, regardless of their current struggles.

"We know how difficult it will be in this game against Liverpool, because they are a very good team. But in this moment we have no time to think about if it's better or worse to play now against this team or other. We have to play, give our best and try to get the points that are in play."

Last time both sides met in the league Leeds handed Liverpool a 2-1 defeat at Anfield thanks to Crysencio Summerville's late strike.

Monday's clash is a chance for Leeds to pick up some valuable points to ease their relegation fears and with only eight games remaining, Gracia knows his side need to "give 100 per cent".

"I know we got a good result in the first game, but now everything's changed and we have to be ready for another game," he said.

"For the mentality of the players, it's good, they know they were able to get a good result there but now it's another game and we have to, again, be ready for another very tough game.

"(Liverpool are) very dangerous. They are a very good team, very well organised, they know perfectly the way they play and it's hard to play against them, but in this moment the importance of the games left is crucial for us.

"We don't pay attention if we play against one team or another and pay attention to the importance of the points.

"It's vital this game, it's something we have to try to give everything.

"It's not a final because we have to play eight games, but we have to live it like a final and knowing it will be a very demanding game but we have to give 100 per cent."