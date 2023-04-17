Sean Dyche hopes Dominic Calvert-Lewin can lead Everton rescue act

Sean Dyche hopes Dominic Calvert-Lewin is almost ready to join Everton's rescue mission as their relegation fears deepen, but he is wary of overextending the England striker.

Calvert-Lewin's season has been interrupted by injuries and he has been sidelined since Everton's win over Arsenal in early February - the first game of Dyche's reign - with a hamstring problem.

It has contributed to Everton's struggles this season as, with 24 goals in 31 matches, they are the joint-lowest scorers in the Premier League.

While optimistic of Calvert-Lewin returning to the matchday squad when Everton visit Crystal Palace next Saturday, Dyche was issuing no guarantees after Saturday's deflating 3-1 loss against Fulham.

"Dom's going well which is a positive," Dyche said. "He'll be back hopefully in the thinking this week as long as the week goes well.

"He's had a very good week this week and we want him to have another very good week next week and then we'll see how he's feeling."

Dwight McNeil cancelled out Harrison Reed's opener at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon as Everton ended the first half on top, but several chances went begging and Fulham capitalised after half-time.

Goals from Harry Wilson and Dan James knocked the wind out of Everton's sails and they were booed off at the full-time whistle, with eight matches remaining in the season to secure their top-flight status.

"When you're playing Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham, the fans go with you a little bit easier because they're tough (matches)," Dyche added.

"But there was an expectation here and we've got to deal with that expectation because there will be more expectation coming. You've got to find the consistency and too many went under too quick here.

"The next one's a big one, but they're all big ones. When I got here I said every game is a big game and we all know that."

Southampton are even deeper in the relegation mire after Eberechi Eze’s second-half double took Crystal Palace closer to safety. Palace firefighter Roy Hodgson has been impressed with the response of his players since he was reappointed just under four weeks ago following Patrick Vieira's sacking and he encouraged his squad to kick on and ensure survival in emphatic fashion.

“I find myself here because of a really down period in the club's season that prompted the owners to take some sort of action and we were parachuted in to do a job, which is what we're trying to do,” said Hodgson.

“But I must say this group of players is making that job very easy for us.

“They've got to set themselves a bit of a target now and think we don't want to slip back and if we are going to survive, we don't want to do it because we're clinging on and hoping we can get a point in the final game.

“We're going to do it because we're producing the sort of football we've been able to produce these last three games.”