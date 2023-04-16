Postecoglou content Bhoys purring at right time

Scottish Premiership: Kilmarnock 1 Celtic 4

Ange Postecoglou hailed his Celtic side for producing some of their best football during a rampant opening spell at Rugby Park.

Celtic were four ahead inside 27 minutes thanks to a double from Matt O'Riley and goals from Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda.

Furuhashi also missed a penalty in that period to leave him one goal off the 30 mark for the season.

Postecoglou had brought Yuki Kobayashi, Tomoki Iwata and Sead Haksabanovic into his team following the previous weekend's victory over Rangers and they continued to sprint towards the finish line in the cinch Premiership title race.

The win left them 12 points and 29 goals clear of their Glasgow rivals with six games remaining.

Postecoglou said: "First half the boys were outstanding. It was good as football we have played all year with the way we moved the ball and ourselves around the pitch.

"Second half got a bit sloppy and disjointed, the game in general, and we had to defend a bit more. But considering the challenge that was there, the boys handled it well.

"The guys coming in helped. When you are putting guys into a team that is already doing well, they have got motivation. There is certainly no complacency in them, they want to perform well and it gives everyone a lift."

Postecoglou was delighted to see there was no let-up as his side bid to complete the task of retaining the title in style.

"It is important because, in a perfect world, you design your team to play its best football at the most important part," he said.

"That's not discounting the fact that you've got to be in this position to start with, so we've had to be pretty strong all year.

"But this is the time of year when things get decided and you want to be playing your best football. I thought the attitude was first-rate, it's not an easy pitch to play on and a difficult opponent who are desperate for points.

"You can come here and try to get three points and move on but we came with an intent to play our football."

Killie stemmed the tide - and netted a consolation through Liam Donnelly - but manager Derek McInnes rued that chaotic opening spell.

"It was a 20-minute period of a car crash just watching it unfold. That 20-minute period was so difficult for everybody to watch."