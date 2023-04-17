Comment: Was this the moment Arsenal's title dreams turned to ashes?

The cameras homed in on Bukayo Saka like ravenous lions selecting the weakest wildebeest. Well, of course they did.

Seconds after forward's fluffing of a penalty to make it 3-1, the London Stadium was rocking to the tune of joyous Hammers celebrating Jarrod Bowen's blink and you'll miss it surprise leveller at the other end.

Was this the moment Arsenal's title dreams turned to ashes? Mikel Arteta's side still boast a four-point advantage over Manchester City and can extend that to seven next weekend by beating Southampton while the champions are on FA Cup duty.

A draw at the Etihad on Wednesday week will keep Pep and Co at arms length but there is no denying that momentum is now with that unfeeling blue machine from Manchester, who unsportingly added the footballing Terminator to its arsenal last summer.

Gunners fans know this, especially as it was the second time in a week their favourites had strolled to a two-goal lead yet failed to hold on.

For that to happen at Anfield was no proof of a lack of pedigree - City always struggle there and lost by the only goal in October. But West Ham? Their London derby record was rotten a long time before this curate's egg of a season that could still see them relegated.

It is, of course, the second time in his short career that Saka has had to deal with an ultra high-profile failure from 12 yards.

Sent on along with Marcus Rashford in the last moments of the Euro 2020 final, the undercooked pair both missed when it mattered and their tearful regret played to a raucous background of Italian celebration.

Straight after, to its credit, a nation united behind two of its most talented forwards but that was a straightforward case of putting racists in their place. Club football will never be anything but tribal and there is no doubt that this will be seized upon as another 'Steven Gerrard slipping' moment should City march on and collect another title.

As his penalty sailed wide Gunners fans immediately launched into a rendition of the 'Saka and Emile Smith Rowe' song (to the tune of Rockin' All Over the World' if you are not familiar) but soon fell silent when Bowen volleyed home at the other end.

Just one moment of potential redemption came Saka's way after that but a powerful burst forward ended only with a tame poke at Lucasz Fabianski, the former Gunner in the West Ham goal.

No doubt Arteta will be plotting ways to revive battered confidence levels of both Saka and his squad as a whole. There is a precedent as well: in May last year City's Riyad Mahrez missed a penalty at this stadium that boosted Liverpool hopes of a successful chase yet they still went on to win it on the final day.

The surrendering of these two points was all the more painful however considering how easy Arsenal had found it early on. West Ham's defending was non-existent for both Gabriel Jesus' seventh-minute tap-in and Martin Odegaard's volley three minutes later. Home fans were already fearing a repeat of the previous game here, a 5-1 thrashing by Newcastle.

That it didn't happen was partly down to Declan Rice, who, at 0-2, could have been forgiven for treating the rest of the afternoon as an audition for a summer switch to the Gunners.

The 24-year-old is in a similar situation to the one he found himself as a teenager in 2018 when, with three friendly-fire Republic of Ireland caps to his name, the nation of his birth suddenly started making offers he could not refuse.

Rice, who qualified for the Republic through Douglas-based grandparents Margaret and Jack, knew he could do better than playing alongside Graham Burke and Alan Judge, scorers both in his final appearance in green, and so it is now. Rice out-grew the Hammers two seasons ago and it is just a question of where he should go, not when.

He was certainly in the mood from the off. Just eight seconds were on the clock when he roared into a tackle that felled Jesus, perfectly legally.

The next half an hour must have been a blur, though, as the visitors in black bossed every section of the pitch. David Moyes' side required a player of calibre to get them back into the match against enormous odds and captain Rice was the man to do exactly that.

It was a similar hunting down of Jesus, only this time Thomas Partey was the unwitting victim. A burst of speed and the Ghana midfielder's panicked attempt to get rid was charged down. Arsenal claimed Rice had used an arm - VAR's investigation said no - and Said Benrahma, previously a spectator, beat Aaron Ramsdale from the spot after Gabriel had felled Lucas Paqueta in a panic from Rice's pass.

West Ham now have a season-defining 90 minutes (or possibly more) ahead of them as they host Genk on Thursday for a place in the European Conference League semis, with the tie poised at 1-1 from the first leg.

Lifting a trophy before saying farewell would be the ideal situation for Rice. Where he moves to is another matter and, on this showing, would you pick Arsenal? How ironic it would be if his England team-mate ends up ruining that move with another poor penalty.