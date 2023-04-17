Emery aiming for top six finish and place in Europe

Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0

It’s not entirely clear why an interpreter still accompanies Unai Emery at his post-match press conferences.

The Aston Villa manager’s English is not quite as fluent as the football his team produced in halting in-form Newcastle’s momentum with their heaviest defeat of the season, but it’s more than passable.

The Spaniard’s assistant doesn’t say anything, but instead stares intensely at the questioner and then turns to fix that hard stare on Emery – as if the translation service is purely telepathic.

During his ill-fated time in charge at Arsenal, Emery was derided for his poor language skills by Gunners fans used to Arsene Wenger’s sophisticated grasp and, more shamefully, his heavy Basque accent.

Brummies seemed to care far less, right from the moment Emery arrived from Villareal, and they couldn’t give two hoots for the sound he makes now that he has led them from 16th place in the Premier League to sixth.

Two goals from Ollie Watkins and the opener the striker created for local boy Jacob Ramsey told only half the story.

Watkins also hit the post after 30 seconds, had another goal ruled out through VAR, and Ramsey struck the crossbar.

Villa were as rampant as the lion on their club crest and it was only the solid performance from Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope that prevented the scoreline becoming twice as ugly for the Magpies and their stunned travelling fans.

Emery’s transformation of Villa is reflected in the statistics. When he arrived in late October to take over from Steven Gerrard, Villa had 12 points from 12 games. They have since taken 38 points from their next 18.

Only Arsenal and Manchester City have better form over the same period and if Villa can score at Brentford next week then Emery will become the first Premier League manager whose team have scored in 19 successive games from the time of appointment.

On the back of five back-to-back wins, Villa are not just Europa League hopefuls, but they are now eyeing the top four and qualification for the Champions League.

After Saturday’s victory, one Villa supporter on a club podcast described Emery’s effect as like bringing in an expert to assemble an IKEA flatpack wardrobe, when all you had previously was bits and pieces and poor instructions.

“Now we are trying to be consistent in the top ten but, of course, after this victory I think we can add another realistic objective to try and get a top six position and to play in Europe next year,” said Emery after he was asked about his team’s top four prospects.

“It will be very difficult but we have to have ambition. We’ve had to be realistic and now we’re facing the next challenge of trying to [make Europe].

“I’m very proud of our supporters. Here at Villa Park the last four matches we won, clean sheets, scoring goals and today we played the best match.

“I think our progress is clear as well: trying to be comfortable and consistent here. We did our game plan, 90 minutes, and were focused.”

The irony of Emery being the man to burst Newcastle’s bubble – they had won their previous five matches – is that it was Emery who turned down the Geordies 17 months ago when they offered him the job that eventually went to Eddie Howe.

After the Magpies had been demolished in a way no other opponent has managed this season, it is Howe who must now ensure this result is a blip, rather than the beginning of a late season slide.

Apart from a couple of attempts by Alexander Isak, and another from Jacob Murphy, Newcastle offered very little – a fact conceded by Howe.

There will be no panic, though, from one of the most analytical of managers.

“I have loads of different methods of work to a result like this,” said Howe. “I will always go through the same process myself but what I give back to the players depends on how I feel on Monday.

“I respect the group and I respect their commitment and attitude and what they have given me at this stage of the season, so there is no fall-out from that. It’s a case of understanding why and then trying to put it right.”

Aston Villa: Martinez 7; Young 7, Konsa 7, Mings 7, Moreno 8; McGinn 7, Dendoncker 7, Douglas Luiz 6, J.Ramsey 8 (Chambers 85); Buendia 7, Watkins 9 (Duran 90+2).

Subs: Olsen, Sinisalo, Diego Carlos, Traore,, Digne, Revan, Patterson.

Newcastle United: Pope 8, Trippier 5, Schar 6, Botman 6, Burn 5 (Targett 68, 6), Bruno 6, Willock 6 (Longstaff 68, 6), Joelinton 6 (Anderson 80), Gordon 5 (Almiron 55, 6), Murphy 7 (Wilson 55, 6), Isak 8

Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles,, Ritchie, Manquillo..

Referee: John Brooks 7