Player management key for Guardiola in gruelling schedule

MAN CITY 3 LEICESTER 1

MANCHESTER City took a 10-day break from their Premier League title defence after this ultimately routine victory, although the coming days will be far from relaxing as Pep Guardiola hones in on his holy grail.

The Champions League, the competition he has struggled so obviously to master in his time with City, is next up for his team as they defend a 3-0 lead at Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

After that; an FA Cup semi-final against Premier League-bound Championship side Sheffield United which should offer little resistance for a team that has now won 10 straight games in all competitions.

And then, on April 26, comes a return to league action and a game which Guardiola is already describing as a “final,” a home meeting with leaders Arsenal in which anything other than a City victory will, surely, hand the title to his former lieutenant Mikel Arteta.

It is a gruelling schedule which explains why, even for a manager as experienced as Guardiola, the balancing act of resting key players is very much a work in progress.

On Saturday, after racing into a 3-0 lead inside 24 minutes, the City manager started using his substitutes at half-time and was left clinging on as Leicester launched a late fightback - Kelechi Iheanacho scoring one and hitting the post.

In midweek in that impressive win over Bayern, of course, it was Kevin De Bruyne who was subbed early, much to his public displeasure with the Belgian admitting his removal angered him at the time.

“Bascially yeah, it happens in the moment,” he said. “I want to play every game and I feel good. Last three years, I’ve had no injuries and been fit every game, so I feel really good. And that’s it.

“I think it’s good, resting players, with all the games we need everyone to play – it’s so hard if you don’t play a lot and you come into a game. the tempo is already slow and that makes it difficult.

“We already changed some players before. We know it will be hard but we’ve got three or four days in between so it’s not like two – it’s pretty similar, Bayern played the same time, so it’s fine.”

The re-match with Bayern should offer little problem for City to negotiate, at least based on last week’s first leg, although recent history will offer some hope to Thomas Tuchel’s men.

Last season, City were in a commanding position against Real Madrid in the semi-finals only to concede three times in the dying minutes in the Bernabeu to fall out of the competition yet again.

“No, we haven’t talked about Madrid,” said De Bruyne. “It happens. You lose a game and sometimes you win the game – it’s the same difference.

“I think we go to Bayern to win, we have to do the same, I don’t think we speculate about keeping ahead, we just play the game we know how to play.

“We start again and we know it’s going to be hard. Going to Bayern, they have a lot of quality but we’d rather have three ahead than the opposite.” One difference between the first and second legs lies in the dynamic in the Bayern dressing room after Sadio Mane’s much-reported attack on team-mate Leroy Sane after the first leg at the Etihad.

“I don’t care. It happens so much – people you work with every day there are arguments. it happens,” said De Bruyne.

“You don’t want people to fight or have a punch but I don’t think it has anything to do with us. It is between them. It is football and it happens all the time a tackle or whatever. I have seen it passing by in the years that I have played football and it’s fine.”

Another difference, of course, between this season and last, is easy to identify, in the giant form of City number nine Erling Haaland whose two first half goals against Leicester followed an opener from John Stones and took him on to 47 goals for the season in all competitions.

One of them also came directly from a De Bruyne assist - the 10th time this season the midfielder has laid on a goal for Haaland - with the Belgian having already contributed 15 assists overall in the Premier League this season.

“The connection from Kevin and him is obvious,” said Guardiola. “Kevin needs the runners for his biggest quality and Erling needs an assist player to make his runs positive.

“We don't talk a lot but we look to him when he runs and put the ball there because when he has this space and the ball is correct he is unstoppable.

“They have a special connection but, especially in that goal, what I like is that Kevin won that duel in midfield and I love it. He won the duel, and after, the assist is natural and fantastic with the left foot and the run from Erling was fantastic.”

Recent history suggests there will be plenty more moments like that to come in the final weeks of this season. The bigger challenge for City and their manager will come in how they handle their squad rotations and substitutions.

“They are such important players that everyone knows, for the minutes they play, the influence they have,” said Guardiola.

“But when the result is comfortable... I learned a lesson today, maybe I did a bit too much early, and have to be careful because in football anything can happen. I have to learn a little about that because we have to admit the game was risky at the end and in football everything can happen.”

