Late Rachel Williams strike sends Manchester United through to FA Cup final

Late Rachel Williams strike sends Manchester United through to FA Cup final

Manchester United’s Rachel Williams (left) celebrates her winner (Will Matthews/PA).

Sat, 15 Apr, 2023 - 20:00
PA Sport Staff

Rachel Williams’ 89th-minute winner sent Manchester United into the Women’s FA Cup final as they came from behind to beat Brighton 3-2.

Second-half goals from Leah Galton and Alessia Russo turned the game in United’s favour after Mary Earps’ own goal had put Brighton in front, only for Danielle Carter to level for Albion.

However, Williams held her nerve at the death to convert Katie Zelem’s pass and seal United’s place in their first Women’s FA Cup final.

Following a 4-0 victory over Brighton in the Women’s Super League earlier this month, table-topping United were heavy favourites going into the tie, but it was Albion who went in front after 36 minutes.

Veatriki Sarri raced down the left and sent in a cross which was palmed into her own goal by England goalkeeper Earps.

Galton equalised two minutes after the restart with a close-range finish and Russo completed the turnaround in the 71st minute, running on to a well-weighted pass from Zelem before rifling a shot into the top corner.

But Brighton refused to lie down and Carter’s persistence forced a mistake from Millie Turner which the forward capitalised on.

United piled on late pressure and it paid off when Zelem grabbed her second assist of the game to send Williams through one-on-one with the keeper and her cool finish settled the contest.

More in this section

Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Ferguson injured as Lampard's Chelsea lose to Brighton 
Dango Ouattara stuns Spurs to boost Bournemouth’s survival bid Dango Ouattara stuns Spurs to boost Bournemouth’s survival bid
Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Frank Lampard’s Chelsea lose again as Brighton win at Stamford Bridge
Man Utd WomenPlace: UK
Manchester City v Leicester City - Premier League - Etihad Stadium

Haaland on the double as new Foxes boss Smith starts with a defeat

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd