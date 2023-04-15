Haaland on the double as new Foxes boss Smith starts with a defeat

Man City 3 Leicester 1

ERLING Haaland, predictably, made the most of Leicester’s woes with his two first-half goals ensuring Dean Smith’s first game as Foxes boss ended in defeat.

The Norwegian took his total in his extraordinary debut season in English football to 47 goals in 40 games.

He was taken off at half-time, as Pep Guardiola attempted to ensure his fitness for the remainder of his team’s bid to win honours in the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

But that was more than long enough for Haaland to score his 31st and 32nd league goals of the season, equalling the record held by Mo Salah for the most in a 38-match Premier League campaign.

Leading thanks to a superb early shot from John Stones, Haaland scored his first from a clinical penalty after 13 minutes, stroking the ball emphatically low into the right-hand corner.

The award came after VAR correctly ruled that Jack Grealish’s cross had been handled by Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

His second, after 24 minutes, came from a decisive Kevin De Bruyne assist following poor play in midfield by Kieran Dewsbury-Hall and Ndidi.

De Bruyne pounced on the ball, surged forward then slipped through a perfect pass for Haaland who thumped the ball in from 12 yards.

The goals had started early when Stones latched onto a clever header from Rodri and scored with an unstoppable left-foot volley from the edge of the area.

It was then simply a matter of how many goals City would win by and how quickly Guardiola would be able to rest his front-line stars.

The answer in the case of Haaland was 45 minutes, with Julian Alvarez coming on to replace a striker whom his manager admits requires careful handling to maintain his fitness at present.

As for the on-field matters, former Fox Riyad Mahrez almost added a fourth on the hour with a brilliant strike from distance that drew an equally brilliant fingertip save from Daniel Iversen.

The subs made by City saw an inevitable drop-off in play, with a first glimpse of goal coming from a Timothy Castagne run and cross on 71 minutes which Dennis Praet shot meekly straight at Ederson.

Four minutes later, former City striker Kelechi Iheanacho scored from close range after Ederson had done well to block Harry Souttar’s goal bound header.

Iheancho even hit the post in added time, from another brilliant Maddison pass as City made far harder work of victory than they should.

But the defeat leaves a Leicester team with just eight points since Christmas firmly entrenched in the relegation places and with consecutive games coming up Wolves, Leeds and Everton which could well determine their fate.

Man City (4-1-4-1): Ederson 7; Walker 7, Stones 7 (Akanji 45, 6), Dias 6, Laporte 6; Rodri 7 (Phillips 53, 6); Mahrez 7, De Bruyne 8 (Palmer 61, 7), Silva 7, Grealish 7 (Gomez 73, 5); Haaland 9 (Alvarez 45, 6). Substitutes (not used) Ake, Gundogan, Ortega, Gomez, Lewis.

Leicester (5-3-2): Iversen 6; Castagne 6, Souttar 5, Soyuncu 5, Faes 6, Kristiansen 5 (Thomas 45, 5); Ndidi 5 (Daka 87), Tielemans 5 (Mendy 62, 5), Dewsbury-Hall 5 (Praet 62, 5); Maddison 8, Vardy 5 (Iheanacho 45, 7). Substitutes (not used) Ward, Amartey, Tete, Marcal-Madivadua.

Referee: D England 7