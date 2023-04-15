Ferguson injured as Lampard's Chelsea lose to Brighton 

It was a well-deserved win for Brighton, who were the better side throughout and could have won by a bigger margin but for the goalkeeping of Kepa Arrizabalaga, who made a string of saves to keep the Seagulls at bay.
MORE MISERY: Frank Lampard's return to Stamford Bridge ends in defeat to Brighton. Pic: James Warwick

Sat, 15 Apr, 2023 - 17:41
Gerry Cox

CHELSEA 1 (Gallagher 13) BRIGHTON 2 (Welbeck 42, Enciso 69) 

FRANK LAMPARD'S return to the Stamford Bridge dugout ended in more misery for the Blues as Brighton blew them away.

Lampard has now overseen three defeats in three games since returning as caretaker manager, and although Conor Gallagher scored Chelsea's first goal in five matches, they slumped to another defeat as Danny Welbeck equalised before half-time and fellow substitute Julio Enciso scored a spectacular winner in the 69th minute.

It was a well-deserved win for Brighton, who were the better side throughout and could have won by a bigger margin but for the goalkeeping of Kepa Arrizabalaga, who made a string of saves to keep the Seagulls at bay.

Lampard made a raft of changes from the Chelsea side that lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, and mindful of resting key players for the second leg to come at Stamford Bridge this Tuesday.

But the players brought in to freshen up his side made little impact, with the exception of Gallagher, who opened the scoring with a shot that flew off the boot of Brighton captain Lewis Dunk before sailing over keeper Robert Sanchez.

The Seagulls almost hit back when Irish teenager Evan Ferguson shot against the bar and then had a header brilliantly tipped over by Arrizabalaga. But he was injured in the process, and five minutes later his replacement Welbeck, headed in a cross from Pascal Gross.

Arrizabalaga made more defiant saves after the break but had no chance when Enciso, who had replaced the injured Joel Veltman early on, unleashed an unstoppable shot from 25 yards.

Lampard made a quadruple substitution, risking some of his big names in pursuit of a point, but Chelsea's attack remains toothless and Brighton held on for another well-deserved win.

It was Chelsea’s tenth defeat in 20 games in 2023, and the Blues have not won since March 11, seven games ago. No wonder they were booed off by their own supporters again.

Chelsea 4-3-3: Arrizabalaga 7; Chalobah 5, Fofana 5, Badiashile 6, Chilwell 6; Gallagher 7, Fernandez 6, Zakaria 4; Sterling 5, Pulisic 6 Mudryk 6 

Brighton 4-3-3: Sanchez 7; Veltman 6, Dunk 8, Webster 7, Estupinan 7; Caicedo 8, MacAllister 8, Gross 7, March 7, Ferguson 7, Mitoma 9 

Referee: Robert Jones 7/10

Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Frank Lampard's Chelsea lose again as Brighton win at Stamford Bridge
