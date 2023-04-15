Goalkeeper Kane scores winning goal for St Joseph's

St. Joseph's AFC 1 College Corinthians 0

Goalkeeper Dylan Kane was the unlikely match-winner as St. Joseph's lifted the FAI Youth Cup.

His first half goal settled Saturday afternoon’s final against Cork’s College Corinthians at the Carlisle Grounds in Bray. The Dubliners had scored an amazing 43 goals in their previous six matches in the competition.

In comparison, the Leesiders had not conceded a single goal in their 570 minutes of action in the Cup.

But the dead-lock was broken in the most unlikely circumstances in the 32nd minute as Saint’s goalkeeper Dylan Kane scored their 44th goal - as the Munster outfit conceded for the first time.

Dylan Kane – with the aid of a strong breeze – punted long. The ball bounced over his opposite number Eoin O’Flynn and rolled into an empty net.

A clash of gear before kick-off saw the Dubliners switch from their traditional Black and White to a Red and White strip.

But the opening period was about the two netminders.

Dylan Kane brilliantly denied Matthew Broderick one-on-one after just eight minutes. Five minutes later, Joey’s striker Callum Byrne blasted over when well placed.

The ‘College’s Luke O’Donnell was just off target on the half hour with a 25-yard shot before the Sallynoggin outfit finished the half strongly.

Alan Seruga was thwarted by O’Flynn two minutes before the interval at the expense of a corner. From Brian O’Meara’s flag-kick that followed, the ball hit the back post and was somehow scrambled clear off the line.

In a cagey second period, both netminders were to the fore again.

Seruga drilled into the side netting for St. Joseph’s on 67. Three minutes later, Eric Cunningham’s free-kick for Corinthians crashed back off the crossbar.

With eight minutes to go, Seruga broke clear. He set up sub Reese Kavanagh. But O’Flynn made a brave block.

In the 87th minute, there was almost Deja-vu. O’Flynn’s long kick bounced in the box. But Dylan Kane showed why he picked up the man of the match award by punching off his goal-line.

St. Joseph's AFC: Dylan Kane; Adam Deans, Tadhg Kane, Scott Higgins, Aji Habeeb; Josh Bishop, Kian De Sousa (Reese Kavanagh half time); Alan Seruga, Callum Curley, Brian O'Meara Emmanual Ogunsaikon 75); Callum Byrne.

College Corinthians: Eoin O'Flynn; Daniel McCarthy Noah Ryan 71), David Healy, Jerry Murphy, Ben Heinen; Eric Cunningham, Luke O'Donnell Robbie O'Brien 86); Harry Quilligan, Matthew Broderick, Rian O'Riordan (Brian O'Sullivan-Connell 55); Conor O'Sullivan (Kristian O'Callaghan 90).

Referee: Alan Franklin (Wexford).