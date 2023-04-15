Aston Villa ease past Newcastle with a brace from Watkins

Aston Villa 3 Newcastle United 0

Ollie Watkins scored twice and set up the other as the Aston Villa striker gave a masterclass in front of watching England manager Gareth Southgate.

It gave a dominant Villa their fifth successive victory, improving their hopes of European football next season, whilst damaging those of Newcastle who have been eyeing a Champions League spot.

The in-form Magpies were not much beaten as overwhelmed, as their run of five consecutive victories was comprehensively ended in their biggest defeat of the season.

From the moment Watkins set up local boy Jacob Ramsey for the opener, there was only one team in it in front of a fervent crowd of 43,000.

Watkins terrorised Newcastle, scoring twice in the second-half after having one ruled out by VAR for a marginal offside.

By the time Watkins set up Ramsey for the opening goal, Villa could have already been at least one goal ahead, such was the dynamism of their forceful opening.

Watkins was sprung beyond the Newcastle defence after just 30 seconds, but although the striker did enough to hold off Fabian Schar his slightly scuffed finish was inches awry of the accuracy needed to beat Nick Pope and the ball struck the post.

Alex Moreno, whose thrusts down the left-hand channel caused Newcastle all manner of problems, caused panic with his first pull-back from the goal line, before the goal inevitably arrived.

John McGinn’s cross was met by Watkins, who managed to cushion a perfect header into the path of Ramsey, despite the pressure of Kieran Trippier.

The Birmingham-born youngster produced a fearless finish, driving his half-volley firmly past Pope.

Though Newcastle looked vulnerable at the back, they also managed to carry a threat themselves on the counter-attack - particularly down their right when Jacob Murphy linked with striker Alexander Isak.

A sharp turn and shot from Isak had already tested Emi Martinez in the Villa goal when it was scoreless, before the £63m Swede was inches away from connecting with a ball whipped across the goalmouth.

But it was Villa who pressed again before the break and it needed a diving headed clearance from the onrushing Pope to stop Ramsey moving in on a second goal.

Newcastle looked far steadier at the start of the second-half, but the game was decided in the minutes around the hour - and not in their favour.

Moments after Magpies substitute Miguel Almiron had volleyed into the side-netting from close range, Villa burst forward and Moreno slipped in Watkins.

His powerful shot was half-saved by Pope, but still found the back of the net - only for a VAR check to rule out the goal for the most marginal offside.

If Watkins felt hard done by, then like all the best goalscorers he channelled his frustration into something positive. When Moreno crossed again two minutes later, Watkins controlled the ball, spun, and doubled the lead.

With eight minutes left, McGinn, Emiliano Buendia and Ramsey distracted Newcastle and they left alone the one player they could not afford to - Watkins who rifled home his second.

Aston Villa: Martinez 7; Young 7, Konsa 7, Mings 7, Moreno 8; McGinn 7, Dendoncker 7, Douglas Luiz 6, J.Ramsey 8 (Chambers 85); Buendia 7, Watkins 9 (Duran 90+2).

Subs: Olsen, Sinisalo, Diego Carlos, Traore,, Digne, Revan, Patterson.

Newcastle United: Pope 8, Trippier 5, Schar 6, Botman 6, Burn 5 (Targett 68, 6), Bruno 6, Willock 6 (Longstaff 68, 6), Joelinton 6 (Anderson 80), Gordon 5 (Almiron 55, 6), Murphy 7 (Wilson 55, 6), Isak 8

Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles,, Ritchie, Manquillo.