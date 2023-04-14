El Matador helps Finn Harps tame Treaty United

Finn Harps 2 Treaty United 0

Finn Harps' ‘El Matador’ Filip Da Silva tamed Treaty United in Ballybofey on Friday night.

The Brazilian striker netted in the 64th minute to help hoist the Donegal side into sixth spot in the First Division table.

Ryan Rainey’s first-half header had Harps in front and Da Silva sealed the win in the 64th minute. The 19-year-old applied the finish to a driven ball across the goal face by Stockport County loanee Okwuy Okwute.

Buoyed by their first win of the season against Longford Town last weekend, Treaty arrived in the north west in hopeful mood, but the Limerick men rarely looked threatening.

Harps took the lead in the 17th minute. Rainey, who had been denied just seconds earlier, rose high to head home from Ryan Flood’s corner.

Just three minutes later, Harps were inches from a second when Flood fired against the crossbar from 25 yards. The follow-up by Rainey was saved by Shane Hallahan, the Treaty goalkeeper.

Earlier, Tim Hiemer saved with his feet from Success Edogun, who broke free only for a heavy touch to force him a little too wide. A moment’s silence was held before the game in memory of Hiemer’s grandfather, who died last week.

UP TO SIXTH: Finn Harps manager Dave Rogers during the SSE Airtricity Men's First Division match between Finn Harps and Galway United at Finn Park in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Edogun was among the goalscorers a week ago as the Shannonsiders overcame Longford Town 3-2 for their first win of the season.

Late in the first half, Alec Byrne looked to have been in on goal with a chance of an equaliser, but Conor Fitzgibbon’s offside flag halted his march.

Hallahan saved well from Flood on the hour after the American combined well with Da Silva as Harps looked to put the game out of reach.

After Da Silva doubled the Harps lead, it was pretty much plain sailing for the hosts, although Hiemer spilled from a Mark Walsh shot five minutes from the end.

Finn Harps: T Hiemer; N Baba, E Farrar, S McMonagle; M Harris, S Keogh, R Flood, R Rainey, K Jordan; F Da Silva, O Okwute (M Johnston 93).

Treaty United: S Hallahan; B O’Riordan, A Spain (C Kelly 78), A O’Donnell (W Armshaw 72), L Devitt; S Edogun, A Byrne, M Walsh, S Christopher; C Barry (M Coughlan 85); E Curran (D George 72).

Referee: M Moynihan.