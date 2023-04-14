Two sent off as St Pat's hold on to claim spoils in Dublin derby 

Bohemians 2 St Patrick's Athletic 3

St Patrick’s Athletic moved to within four points of league leaders Bohemians thanks to a madcap Dublin derby win at Dalymount Park on Friday night.

Three first-half goals from Chris Forrester, Jay McClelland and Mark Doyle claimed the spoils for the Saints – but it was not without a fight from their ten-man hosts after Jordan Flores was dismissed before the interval.

Adam McDonnell put Bohs in front early on before the Saints scored three – with Dean Williams netting what proved to be a mere consolation in the second half as both teams ended the game with ten men after Thomas Lonergan was sent off.

Coming into the game off the back of a narrow win away to Derry on Easter Monday, Bohs made three changes with Dylan Connolly, Flores and Jonathan Afolabi starting.

Pat’s however swapped four with striker Eoin Doyle and teenager Adam Murphy coming in – but skipper Joe Redmond and winger Jake Mulraney missing out through injury.

Bohs started well early on and went close through a Flores free-kick – but it was Connolly who had their best chance as he forced a strong save from Dean Lyness.

The former Dundalk winger latched onto Jay Benn’s quick throw-in and shot – and the ball was eventually hacked away by Sam Curtis.

That Bohs pressure eventually told in the 14th minute as McDonnell volleyed home after some good hold-up play from Jonathan Afolabi and Declan McDaid.

While the Saints looked to be in trouble, they recovered well and levelled in the 19th minute via a Forrester corner-kick.

The attacking midfielder’s devilish ball into the box deceived James Talbot, and it somehow found its way into the net despite an attempt from Eoin Doyle to direct home.

And the Athletic took the lead four minutes later through McClelland.

The in-form winger was found by a brilliant ball from Anto Breslin on the left and he finished with aplomb.

Incredibly, Tim Clancy’s side then went 3-1 up on the half-hour mark through Mark Doyle.

His namesake Eoin forced a good save from Talbot just before after latching onto a delicate through ball from Jamie Lennon – and Mark was on hand to convert with the follow-up.

Afolabi then came close to reducing the arrears, but his shot was batted clear by Lyness – with Mark Doyle then heading over a free header from a Forrester corner-kick.

However, the game turned on its head when Jordan Flores was dismissed for a lunge on Saints midfielder Lennon.

That setback buoyed the Bohemians crowd, with Keith Buckley having a shot on goal saved by the ever-impressive Lyness as the league leaders went in two behind at the interval.

And Bohs halved the deficit through sub Williams just after the hour mark as he found the bottom corner after being played in by fellow sub James Clarke.

Connolly then went close to making it 3-3 moments later, but Lyness stood firm to save well to deny the Gypsies an unlikely leveller.

Eoin Doyle then went mightily close to doubling the Saints precarious lead in the 69th minute, but he blasted his close-range shot wide.

Bohs kept the pressure on as they searched for a leveller – and despite Lonergan’s late dismissal for a second yellow card – they were unable to nab a point.

BOHEMIANS: James Talbot; Jay Benn (Kris Twardek, 58), Grant Horton, Kacper Radkowski, Paddy Kirk; Adam McDonnell (James Clarke, 58), Keith Buckley, Jordan Flores; Declan McDaid (Dean Williams, 58), Jonathan Afolabi, Dylan Connolly (John O'Sullivan, 72).

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Dean Lyness; Sam Curtis, Noah Lewis, Jay McGrath, Anto Breslin; Jamie Lennon (Conor Carthy, 76), Adam Murphy (Thijs Timmermans, 67), Chris Forrester; Jay McClelland (Vladislav Kreidan, 67), Eoin Doyle (Thomas Lonergan, 83), Mark Doyle (Serge Atakayi, 83).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Monaghan).