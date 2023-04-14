Valerij Dolia's stunning free-kick helps Athlone defeat Cobh

Aaron Lennon's late finish ensured the Town ended a run of back-to-back losses.
BACK TO WINNING WAYS: Athlone Town manager Dermot Lennon during the SSE Airtricity Men's First Division match between Athlone Town and Galway United at Athlone Town Stadium in Westmeath. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

Fri, 14 Apr, 2023 - 22:02
Eamon Anthony Donoghue, Athlone Town Stadium

Athlone Town 2 Cobh Ramblers 0

Valerij Dolia’s free-kick helped Athlone Town return to winning ways in their League of Ireland First Division clash with Cobh Ramblers at the Athlone Town Stadium.

Athlone came in off the back of two defeats, but Gordon Brett’s team closed the gap on fourth placed Cobh to a point with Friday evening’s win.

After 12 minutes Aaron Lennon beat his opponent before crossing into the box where Frantz Pierrot’s header was easily collected by Cobh goalkeeper Lee Steacy.

The visitors’ best chance of the half came after right back Issa Kargbo jinked his way past a number of Athlone defenders before crossing to Darragh O’Sullivan-Connell but his shot was saved by Enda Minogue.

The game then dropped in energy before Haji Abdikadir, who had a good first half, showed plenty of skill on the right wing and crossed to Pierrot. The Haiti striker used all of his powerful frame to hold up the ball before shooting for goal, but Steacy was alert and saved well.

Just before the break Lennon - the local lad - had a shot from outside box but his well hit strike was held by Steacy, and so the teams went in at the break at 0-0.

BIG WIN: German Fuentes Rodriguez of Athlone Town in action against Conor O'Keefe of Galway United during the SSE Airtricity Men's First Division match between Athlone Town and Galway United at Athlone Town Stadium in Westmeath. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

Five minutes into the second half and Steacy was finally beaten. Pierrot was fouled, and Ukrainian midfielder Valerij Dolia let fly from 25 yards out, burying the free kick into the back of the Cobh net. Dolia was replaced for the final 15 minutes after picking up an injury.

From 65 minutes on it was all Cobh as Athlone sat back on their advantage, but there was little in the way of chances created. Entering the final 10 minutes Wilson Waweru forced a full stretch save from Minogue.

Then with a minute left of normal play, Lennon doubled Athlone’s lead. A misplaced back pass after clearing an Athlone corner gave Pierrot the chance to square for his number seven to end the contest. Leaving only time for visiting manager Shane Keegan to be shown a red card.

Athlone Town: E Minogue; H Abdikadir, G Fuentes Rodrigues, N Van Geenen, J Kavanagh; A Connolly, V Dolia (B Ryan, 76 mins), P Hickey; A Lennon, F Pierrot, I Louis (O Duffy, 63 mins).

Cobh Ramblers: L Steacy; I Kargbo, B Frahill (J Hegarty, 77mins), C Lyons, D O’Sullivan Connell; C Stringer; P Phillips (J Eguaibor, 77mins), L Desmond (C Osorio, 72 mins); C Drinan (J O’Leary, 72 mins), J Doherty, W Waweru.

Referee: David Dunne

