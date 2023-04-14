Shamrock Rovers come from two down to secure point against Shelbourne

Shamrock Rovers 2 Shelbourne FC 2

A superb Shelbourne were forced to share the spoils in a thrilling Rigsend derby in which Champions Shamrock Rovers had to dig deep to come from two down in front of 6,835 at a chilly Tallaght Stadium.

It was a century ago to the day that Shamrock Rovers secured their very first league title - overcoming Shelbourne in a strange twist of faith - as goals from Graham Burke and Roberto Lopes salvaged a massive point for the Hoops who were second best for much of the evening.

The visitors started the Ringsend derby much better and punished the sleepy Shamrock Rovers after just 18 minutes, deservedly getting in front. Following a short corner routine, Matty Smith’s low-driven cross was turned into his own net by Graham Burke, who took a wild swing to clear but saw the ball bounce in off the post.

Neil Farrugia tried to lift his side with a whipped effort seven minutes before the break before the game's first big moment of controversy. As Smith burst into the box, looked to be caught clumsily by the recovering Dan Cleary, but the animated Shels players saw their protests waved away.

Stephen Bradley looked to his bench at halftime, making a double substitution in a desperate bid to lift his side, introducing Richie Towell and Gary O’Neill but it was the visitors who doubled their lead with a lightning-quick break as Jack Moylan set up his strike partner Smith to guide home first time from the edge of the area.

Burke, at the right end this time, halved the deficit almost immediately with an incredible left-footed effort from distance that sailed into the top corner, as the boisterous home crowd.

With less than a quarter of an hour remaining at a tension-filled Tallaght, another substitute, Roberto Lopes powered home the leveller from Jack Byrne’s delightfully floated free kick.

There was still time for chances at both ends and Smith was millimeters away from turning in Shane Farrell’s low cross before Burke thought he had won it for the hosts, turning sharply but only managing to drag his toe-poked effort inches wide of the bottom corner.

St. Patrick’s Athletic lay in wait next for Shamrock Rovers, their fourth Dublin Derby on-the-spin as they continue to pile the pressure on bitter rivals Bohemians, whilst The Reds hunt for consistency continues as they welcome Dundalk to Tolka Park.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus, Neil Farrugia, Sean Hoare, Lee Grace, Dan Cleary (Roberto Lopes, 68’), Sean Kavanagh (Gary O’Neill, 45’), Dylan Watts (Richie Towell, 45’), Markus Poom, Jack Byrne, Graham Burke, Rory Gaffney (Johnny Kenny, 63’).

Subs not used: Tom Leitis, Ronan Finn, Aaron Greene, Darragh Nugent, Conan Noonan.

Shelbourne FC: Conor Kearns, Shane Farrell, Andrew Quinn, Shane Griffin, Paddy Barrett, Tyreke Wilson, JJ Lunney, Brian McManus (Kameron Ledwidge, 58’), Evan Caffrey, Matty Smith (Kyle Robinson, 90+2), Jack Moylan (Kian Leavy, 82’).

Subs not used: Scott Van der Sluis, Jad Hakiki, Kyle Robinson, Luke Byrne, Gbemi Arubi, David Toure, Luke Browne Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin)