Galway United on cloud nine following emphatic six-goal win over Bray Wanderers

Galway United 6 Bray Wanderers 0

Galway United completed a perfect first round of fixtures trouncing a fancied Bray Wanderers side at Eamon Deacy Park for their ninth win in nine games.

The go-ahead goal came after even early exchanges. In the 10th minute, a dangerous corner carried past the back post to Conor O' Keefe. He controlled and found Killian Brouder who headed emphatically past Alex Moody.

The same inswinger caused problems ten minutes later but Jack Hudson cleared well. Two minutes later it was 2-0. Vincent Borden turned sharply in the box and smashed a low effort to the bottom left corner.

At the other end, Bray's attack asked questions, Ben Feeney was particularly impressive. He nearly engineered a goal when he stole free and delivered a sweet cross which Chris Lyons couldn't convert.

The miss proved pivotal because United had their third inside 30 minutes. Borden climbed highest in the box and his header hit Dane Massey's hand. United had missed three penalties already this season, but David Hurley made no mistake this time.

ON THE MARCH: David Hurley of Galway United, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal with teammate Adam Lennon during the SSE Airtricity Men's First Division match between Athlone Town and Galway United at Athlone Town Stadium in Westmeath. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

Despite the deficit, Wanderers continued to impress going forward. They had chances in the third quarter. Lyons, sub Darren Craven and Guillermo Almirall all threatened. Their best chance came when Almirall crossed and Rob Slevin nearly turned into his own net. Brendan Clarke saved brilliantly.

Again Bray were punished instantaneously. Clarke found Walsh immediately. The striker held it up well and laid it back to Borden, who passed the ball home from 20 yards for the pick of the goals.

The visitor's misery was furthered when Walsh disrupted again and was taken down by Moody. Mike Rowe converted the spot-kick with aplomb.

The home team emptied their bench but the subs made their mark. Steven Healy started a move that found Borden who crossed for Keita. The striker applied a deft finish for 6-0.

Galway United: B Clarke; Horgan, Slevin, Brouder, O' Keefe; McCarthy (McCullagh 75), Borden, McCormack (Nugent 69), Hurley (Healy 75); Lomboto (Rowe 55), Walsh (Keita 75).

Bray Wanderers: Moody; Hudson (Webster 45), Omorehiomwan, Massey, Murphy; Almirall (Davis 83), Lovic, Groome (Craven 51); Feeney, Walker (Knight 83), Lyons (Shortt 74).

Referee: P Norton.